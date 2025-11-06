Domicil Germany launches Signature Sofas for Contemporary Homes

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 6: Domicil, the iconic German home furniture brand from the house of HTL International, has unveiled a lineup of signature sofas that elevate the standards of modern home living. This latest release blends precision German design with global lifestyle sensibilities, reaffirming the brand's commitment to craftsmanship, comfort, and innovation.

At the forefront is Ascent. Its push-and-slide mechanism offers a seamless transition between low-back minimalism and full-back support. Defined by structured boxy arms and an elevated base, Ascent balances form and function with enduring elegance.

Reversi introduces a modular language built for dynamic living. Inspired by strategic design logic, Reversi can be configured as a sofa, chaise, corner unit, chair, or bed. Fully customizable components allow it to adapt to diverse interior layouts with ease.

Nicole Apteli's Sequence recliner combines refined aesthetics with advanced motion engineering. Equipped with dual electric motors per seat and an adjustable backrest, Sequence is designed for tailored comfort. USB-powered controls, bi-density foam seating, and subtle proportions bring together technology and tactile luxury.

Henry, by Federico Visani, reinterprets classic lines with a contemporary wing detail and memory foam cushioning. Its plush feather-filled back and balanced form provide inviting support and visual harmony.

Esme captures quiet luxury through large leather panels and defined piping accents. Feather-padded armrests and deep cushions create a sculptural yet relaxed profilesophisticated and soft in equal measure.

The export-exclusive Paola 5A, also by Nicole Apteli, is focused on restorative comfort. Its fluid design and precise tailoring speak to both aesthetic restraint and technical excellence, offering a calm, understated presence in any space.

With Pollock HM, Visani delivers a high-performance seating solution for home entertainment zones. A low-slung frame, telescopic tilting headrest, and dual-motor recline system ensure an immersive, ergonomic experience. Each seat includes USB connectivity and a multi-functional remote for seamless control.

Closing the collection is Nova. This convertible sofa features an adjustable glider function, transitioning easily from standard seating to chaise or bed. Operated via wireless remote, Nova includes secure storage features while maintaining its sleek design integrity.

Domicil's new signature sofa collections continues the brand's design-forward trajectory within HTL International's global portfolio. Each piece is crafted to reflect real-world living while maintaining the hallmarks of German designclarity, functionality, and durability. With a legacy built on innovation and international collaboration, Domicil remains a defining voice in contemporary furniture design.

About Domicil:

Domicil - An iconic German home furnishing brand. Founded in Germany in 1978, our history began with three creative visionaries Brigitta Jaeggle, Armin Eberlein, and Hans Dahme with a dream of inspiring homes that embrace the soul.

At Domicil, we do not simply offer you a product; we offer you a slice of life. Created in collaboration with renowned international designers, our collections are inspired by life, the shifting of seasons, changing moods and colours of the world.

We journey around the world, sourcing for materials and craftsmanship to convey the beauty of our ideas. Every design is created based on the promise of beauty, functionality and dependability - the hallmark of our brand, a reflection of our German heritage.

- 45 years of excellence

- 500+ Retail points Worldwide

- 19th rank among Germany's Top 30 Luxury Brands in 2005

- 200+ designs to choose from

Our commitment to delivering premium products with genuine value sets us apart.

Website: https://domicilindia.com/

