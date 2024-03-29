Dosti West County Celebrates Grand Clubhouse Inauguration with Milind Soman at Balkum, Thane (W)

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29: Dosti Realty, with a reputation for excellence in delivering unparalleled residential experiences and elevated lifestyle projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area, launched its luxurious clubhouses at Dosti West County a large-scale project at Balkum, Thane (W) on Thursday, March 28, 2024. The inauguration was graced by the esteemed presence of actor, model, and fitness icon, Milind Soman.

The prestigious launch of Dosti West County's clubhouses - Dosti Club County and Dosti Westwood marks another stride towards Dosti Realty's commitment to providing unmatched residential projects that effortlessly fuse contemporary elegance with comfort and opulence designed to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of its esteemed residents. The clubhouses epitomise the essence of a holistic lifestyle that Dosti West County embodies. Dosti has also tied up with the well-known Ileseum Clubs for the running of the clubhouses to give residents that larger-than-life experience.

Anuj Goradia, Director - Dosti Realty, commenting on the clubhouse launch said, "We are thrilled to unveil the grand clubhouses at Dosti West County, which reflects our unwavering commitment to providing residents with a truly exceptional living experience. Dosti Club County has the perfect balance of outdoor and indoor spaces. The open-to-sky podium is approx. 2,83,336 sq. ft. (26,322 sq. mtr.) and the clubhouse is approx. 44,795 sq. ft. (4,162 sq. mtr.). One of the stand-out features here is the Olympic-sized Swimming Pool and Children's Adventure Pool with Water Slide besides a host of other amenities. The idea of these spaces is to make fitness and recreation more accessible. For residents here, all these facilities are just an elevator ride away."

Shraddha Goradia, Director - Dosti Realty says, "The launch of this magnificent clubhouse marks the coming together of our vision for Dosti West County. It is a reflection of our belief in creating spaces that not only exude luxury but also foster a sense of community and well-being among our residents. We have also collaborated with Shiamak Davar's Institute for Performing Arts and Suresh Wadkars Ajivasan's Music Academy adding that cultural touch by enriching their experience with recreation, fitness, and entertainment."

Nitin Nagpal, Director - Sales and Marketing, Dosti Realty, "Dosti Realty has always been known for giving its residents that superlative living experience. Each year it pushes its own benchmarks. In fact, the independent clubhouse culture was first started in Mumbai in the well-known Dosti Acres way back in 2005. With its unparalleled amenities and world-class facilities, the clubhouse serves as the epitome of luxury and recreation, setting a new benchmark for premium living in Thane."

Milind Soman - actor, model, and fitness icon says, "I can't overestimate the value of sports in everyone's life. The kind of person who you are changes dramatically if you participate in sports. I was lucky because I took to sports very young and the young kids growing up here at Dosti West County are going to be lucky since this project has some amazing top-of-line sporting facilities. It is never too late to start taking up sports but our problem is the lack of sporting culture and culture of exercise in our country. If parents can show the way by taking up some sport, however small it may be, the children are bound to show interest. I am mighty impressed by the Gym facilities the Dosti West County club has to offer, the Olympic-sized Swimming pool, multi-sports courts, cycling, and jogging track this club boasts of."

Pavit Singh - Founder and Partner, Ileseum Sports and Clubs LLP comments "We at Ileseum Clubs believe that the key to India's success at the global stage lies in empowering the future Indian with physical, social and emotional fitness. Our constant attempt is to create healthy, fit, and happy communities at all our clubs. With Dosti Realty we have found an ideal partner who shares our values and has historically prioritised and continues to provide world-class sports, fitness, and leisure infrastructure and amenities to its residents and communities."

The clubhouse at Dosti West County is a seamless integration of nature, culture, and modern metropolitan living. The open-to-sky podium hosts a Children's Activity Area, Olympic-sized Swimming Pool, and Children's Adventure Pool with Water Slide, Cycling Track /Strolling Path, Multipurpose Sports Court, Multipurpose Lawn, The Merlion Zone, Box Cricket, Amphitheatre, Lawn Tennis and Futsal Court. The clubhouse makes for a well-equipped Fitness Centre, providing fitness enthusiasts with cutting-edge equipment and personalised training programs aimed at helping them achieve their health and wellness goals.

The Dosti Club County indoor facilities include a Toddlers' Play Area, Carrom /Chess Room, Snooker Room, Badminton Court, Squash Courts, Table Tennis, Gymnasium, Cafeteria, E-Library & Co-working Spaces. This ensures endless hours of recreation, entertainment, and fun for all ages.

Besides this Dosti Westwood also includes 2 banquet halls, guest rooms, an AV room, and a restaurant forming an oasis where residents can socialise, unwind, and connect fostering a sense of community and camaraderie.

Nestled within the vibrant surroundings of Balkum, Thane, Dosti West County offers its residents luxurious modern living, blending urban convenience with serene green spaces. Dosti West County continues to grow with over 900 families already residing in Dosti Oak and Dosti Cedar as well as 3050 + additional families that have purchased homes in the under-construction Dosti Olive, Pine, Tulip, and Nest. Featuring 1 BHK, 2 BHK, and 3 BHK homes, there's something for everyone. The EuroSchool, under construction at Dosti West County as well as the newly open Grand Central Park in Thane is less than a minute away. The well-connected neighbourhood within a 10 km radius includes educational institutions, hospitals, shopping complexes, and entertainment outlets, embodying the concept of 'live, work, and play'. Besides this, the upcoming Balkum Metro station would be coming up just a minute away from Dosti West County.

Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over four decades and has delivered more than 129 properties, encompassing a portfolio of over 11.70 mn. sq. ft. Dosti Realty is constructing over 21 mn. sq.ft across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune. It has sold homes to 15,800+ happy families and continues transforming the skyline with its developments. The company has experience in various development types, like Residential, Retail, IT Parks, Educational Institutes, etc. Over the years, it has been known for its Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust, and Transparency, values that have built lasting relationships.

Dosti West County - Dosti Oak project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700006565, Dosti West County - Phase 2 - Dosti Cedar project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700015258, Dosti West County - Phase 3 - Dosti Westwood project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700015501 and Dosti West County - Phase 4 - Dosti Pine project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700025834, Dosti West County - Dosti Tulip project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700032666, Dosti West County - Dosti Nest - Phase 1, 2, 3 & 4 is registered under MahaRERA Nos. P51700033640, P51700033663, P51700049724 & P51700050253, Dosti West County - Phase 5 - Dosti Olive - Wing B project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700054037, Dosti West County - Phase 6 - Dosti Maple is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700054424 and are available on website - https://maharerait.mahaonline.gov.in/ under registered projects. Please note that the sale/lease of premises in the above-referred project shall be subject to and governed by the terms and conditions of the Agreement for Sale/lease. These projects are funded by Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor