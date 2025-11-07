Double Blues Analog Album - "Delta Blues Revival" (English) & "Kyon? Punjabi Blues" (Punjabi) - World's 1st Punjabi Blues Album by Artist from India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 7: A truly one-of-a-kind double blues album is releasing on Nov 7th, 2025 "Delta Blues Revival" in English and "Kyon? Punjabi Blues", the world's first-ever Punjabi blues album.

Both albums have been recorded in the most authentic, traditional way possible entirely on analog 8-track tape, without the use of computers a bold artistic choice in today's digital-dominated music landscape.

World record-breaking global musician Vineet Singh Hukmani has been at the centre of this unique idea and creation. The project also features the soulful guitar work of Ruffus Cotton, a well-known yet reclusive blues teacher from Jackson, Mississippi, and his band, who helped Vineet Singh Hukmani in bringing the true Delta blues sound to life in this double album.

Both albums with a total of 19 original songs can be heard here: https://vineet.today/blues-english-%26-punjabi

Speaking about the inspiration behind his ambitious album, Vineet Singh Hukmani shared: "After learning and recording my Jazz/Traditional Pop album 'Enigma', I was drawn to an even rawer form of pure music the Mississippi Delta blues. While I initially wrote and recorded 12 songs in English, I had an epiphany to extend this magic to Punjabi resulting in my first-ever Punjabi album. Thanks to Mr. Ruffus Cotton's training, I've been able to express myself authentically in the blues genre. Choosing the warm imperfections of analog allowed us to focus on being real and creative rather than being swept away by the sheen of perfect digital technology."

Guitarist Ruffus Cotton added: "I never imagined working on a blues album with a musician from India. Vineet not only learned 'the blues way' but put his soul into the music in a very special way. I'm truly honored to be part of this double analog album. Hearing Vineet sing the blues in English and then in Punjabi was a double wonder for me."

With 12 original English songs on "Delta Blues Revival", the double album pays homage to the gritty, emotive tradition of Mississippi blues. Meanwhile, the 7 original tracks on "Kyon? Punjabi Blues" break new ground, fusing the roots of Delta blues with the lyrical depth and expressive cadence of the Punjabi language. Together, the two albums form a creative benchmark in authenticity and honest expression.

About Vineet Singh Hukmani A musician of many firsts, Vineet Singh Hukmani has consistently pushed the boundaries of global music. He is a world record holder as the only artist in the world with nine #1 hits on the European Indie Top 100 Chart, the first Asian to enter the US Radio Top 100 Rock Charts, and has been submitted for Grammy® consideration multiple times.

His previous works include the acclaimed multi-sensory project "Nine" and the musically rich Jazz/Traditional Pop album "Enigma", both of which cemented his reputation as a versatile and fearless creator.

With "Delta Blues Revival" and "Kyon? Punjabi Blues", Vineet Singh Hukmani once again breaks new ground reviving tradition through analog artistry in a digital, AI-driven world.

The double blues album will be available on all major streaming platforms and later on vinyl in select countries.

