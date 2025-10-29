DP World, other entities ink agreements to modernise Indian ports, strengthen maritime workforce

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 : Global logistics major DP World has announced landmark collaborations aimed at modernising India's port infrastructure and strengthening its maritime talent base at the ongoing India Maritime Week 2025.

The first agreement, signed with the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) and European deep-tech firm Nevomo, introduces a first-of-its-kind magnetic propulsion system for cargo movement at Deendayal Port.

The second, a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Drydocks World (a DP World company), Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), and the Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMS), seeks to develop an industry-ready maritime workforce of international standards.

Both agreements were formalised in the presence of the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, during India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai.

Under the first agreement, DP World will leverage Nevomo's proprietary MagRail Booster technology to automate and decarbonise cargo movement at Deendayal Port.

The partners will design and install a 750-metre MagRail Booster pilot track to demonstrate the system's use for self-propelled, rail-based cargo transfers using existing infrastructure.

The initiative will eliminate the need for conventional locomotives, improve throughput, and enhance operational safety.

A strategic feasibility study will also explore large-scale deployment of MagRail technology across Indian ports, aligning with the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan and Harit Sagar Green Port Guidelines.

Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, Deendayal Port Authority, said, "This partnership marks an important milestone in Deendayal Port's journey towards technological modernisation and sustainable growth. By introducing MagRail innovation in collaboration with DP World, we are taking a decisive step towards automating cargo movement and setting new standards in operational efficiency."

Yuvraj Narayan, Deputy CEO and CFO of DP World, added, "This agreement with Deendayal Port Authority and Nevomo marks a pivotal step in reimagining how cargo moves within India's ports... This initiative sets a benchmark for future port modernisation across the country turning innovation into a blueprint for scalable, greener infrastructure."

Harjinder (Harj) Dhaliwal, Acting CEO of Nevomo, said, "We are proud to partner with Deendayal Port and DP World to bring the MagRail technology to India - one of the most dynamic logistics markets in the world."

In a parallel development, Drydocks World, Cochin Shipyard Limited, and CEMS signed a tripartite MoU to jointly develop a globally competitive maritime workforce.

The initiative will provide annual training to candidates across key shipbuilding and ship repair domains, blending theoretical and practical learning at CSL, CEMS, and Drydocks World facilities.

The collaboration aims to align India's maritime training ecosystem with international standards, improve job opportunities for certified professionals, and contribute to the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

Capt. Rado Antolovic, PhD, CEO of Drydocks World, said, "Developing the next generation of maritime professionals is critical to sustaining the future of global shipbuilding. Together with Cochin Shipyard and CEMS, we are developing a capable, globally competitive workforce."

Madhu S Nair, Chairman and Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard Limited, said, "By integrating advanced training infrastructure with global industry standards, we aim to create a talent pool that can support the growing demands of shipbuilding and repair, both domestically and internationally."

Arun Sharma, Chairman of CEMS, added, "This collaboration with Cochin Shipyard and Drydocks World enables us to deliver immersive, hands-on skilling programs that empower youth with globally benchmarked capabilities."

