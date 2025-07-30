DPIIT Partners with TICE to Boost Startup Visibility and Media Outreach Across India

New Delhi [India], July 30: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has partnered with Clockwork Media Private Limited, the parent company of TICE News, to enhance media access and visibility for startups across India. The two organizations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi, signaling a strategic collaboration to empower over 1.8 lakh DPIIT-registered startups, especially those operating in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Sumeet Jarangal, Director at Startup India, and Manoj Sing, Founder and Editor of TICE News, signed the MoU, which seeks to address a longstanding gap in media, branding, and outreach services for early-stage startups.

“This MoU allows us to give startups from every corner of India a stronger voice. We're committed to providing them with media and branding support that is both impactful and affordable. Our goal is to bridge the media gap in India's startup ecosystem and help Bharat's entrepreneurs go global through strategic storytelling and engagement. We thank DPIIT, Startup India, Invest India, and NITI Aayog for their trust, and extend special thanks to Sanjiv Singh and Sumeet Jarangal for their invaluable support in making this partnership a reality.”

Driving Impact in India's Startup Ecosystem

With over 180,000 startups registered under Startup India, this partnership aims to amplify the voices of entrepreneurs building solutions across emerging sectors and underserved regions. By leveraging digital media, events, and policy engagement, TICE will create a unified platform for storytelling and advocacy within the Indian Startup Ecosystem.

Over the next two years, initiatives under this MoU will make the Startup India Mission more accessible, visible, and impactful—one startup story at a time.

