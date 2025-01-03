DPIIT, Startup Policy Forum partner to establish India as global hub for innovation

New Delhi, Jan 3 The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, on Friday announced a partnership with the Startup Policy Forum (SPF) aimed at establishing India as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

SPF is a premier industry organisation representing India’s leading new-age companies.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between DPIIT and SPF aims to empower startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs to drive economic growth.

The MoU reflects a vision to make technology and innovation integral to India’s economic growth, driving the nation closer to Bharat at 2047 aspirations.

“This strategic collaboration with SPF underscores DPIIT’s unflinching commitment to create a congenial atmosphere where startups could thrive and contribute immensely to India’s mission of becoming a global innovation hub,” said Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, Startup India.

“This alliance is a testament to the shared vision of DPIIT and SPF to cultivate a resilient and thriving startup ecosystem.

As part of the National Startup Week celebrations, SPF will hold a flagship event Startup Baithak from January 15-16 at Bharat Mandapam.

The event will serve as a dynamic platform for fostering meaningful collaborations between DPIIT and SPF members, showcasing groundbreaking innovations, and announcing new initiatives.

Further, SPF will join hands with DPIIT to curate specialised immersive programmes, designed to connect global investors with India’s vibrant startup ecosystem.

“The collaboration aims to amplify innovation, drive technology adoption, and boost manufacturing capabilities in India. By forging partnerships amongst DPIIT and SPF members, the alliance seeks to promote the Indian startup ecosystem globally on the centre stage and facilitate relationships with international stakeholders and ecosystem enablers,” said Dr. Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, Director, Startup India.

