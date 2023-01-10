DPS Jaipur launches DJTA, a world-class tennis academy

Delhi Public School, Jaipur today announced the launch of the Devyani Jaipuria Tennis Academy (DJTA). The world-class training facility will be backed by India's National and Davis Cup Coach, Zeeshan Ali.

DJTA intends to offer the benefits of a tennis-based sports curriculum that is carefully designed to bring out the best in every child, both on and off court. Devyani Jaipuria, Pro Vice-Chairperson of Delhi Public School in her address expressed her desire to create a world-class training facility which would equip young boys and girls from across the country with skills to eventually compete at state, national as well as international championships. To accomplish her dream the best coaches will tap and hone the top tennis talent in the country and guide them to chart a successful sporting career. With this Ms Jaipuria also announced the commencement of the Devyani Jaipuria Tennis Championship for Under-14 and Under-16 from 9th January to 20th January 2023.

The academy, spread over 15 acres, is ready and operational and is already witnessing massive enthusiasm from young tennis aspirants across the state and the country. As a part of FIT India programme under which focus has moved to sports & well-being, DJTA aims to encourage sports amongst people of all ages.

The academy will be spearheaded by India National and Davis Cup coach Zeeshan Ali. Ali is a prominent name in the Indian tennis space, having represented the country at top international sporting events and having participated in the Grand Slams. Zeeshan Ali shared his excitement on the launch and said, "I am thrilled to be associated with DJTA as we usher a new era of tennis training excellence in India. As Ms Jaipuria mentioned, our vision is to help students with not just skill training but also guiding them on fitness, health & nutrition, as well as mental strength and decision making, so they can be confident young individuals, ready to take on any challenge. It has been quite overwhelming to see the response that the academy is receiving already."

Devyani Jaipuria Tennis Academy - DJTA (as it is popularly known) is the work of the dreams of Devyani Jaipuria. To celebrate her passion for tennis and provide world-class facilities and expert training to young kids, DJTA is ready to establish itself as one of the leading tennis academies across the globe.

In our power-packed journey, beginning now, we plan to empower thousands of boys and girls with the skills to play tennis at district, state, national as well as international levels. At the academy we strongly believe that learning should also involve opportunities. Our coaches will ensure to inculcate decision-making along with providing the best possible opportunities to fulfil your tennis aspirations.

Delhi Public School, Jaipur is one of the most distinguished CBSE schools in the city, committed to providing holistic education for the all-round development of the students. The dedicated team of educators fosters not only individual growth, but also awaken a keen desire in their students, to make a positive contribution to society and the world at large. The school runs on the vision, decision and keen interest of the Board of Governors.

