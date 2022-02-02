Dr. Ajit Kamath Managing Director Of Arch Pharmalabs Ltd Conferred Honorary Doctorate in Health Administration by Indian Institute of Technical Research and Business Studies

Dr. Ajit Kamath, Promoter and Managing Director of Arch Pharmalabs Ltd, was conferred "Honorary Doctorate in Health Administration" by prestigious University The Indian Institute of Technical Research and Business Studies for his exemplary contribution of over 25 years in the field of Pharmaceuticals in a virtual ceremony commemorating 73 Years of the Republic of India.

Arch Pharmalabs Ltd. is a Mumbai Headquartered company based in India. Arch has multiple USFDA approved facilities with multiple chemistry capabilities from kilogram to multi-ton scale. Arch has been at the forefront of attracting and practising path-breaking technologies in the field of manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Intermediates.

Arch has been manufacturing, commercially, various import substitutes and complex intermediates covering, but not limited to, blockbuster drugs like Atorvastatin, Rosuvastatin, Ursodeoxycholic Acid etc.

Recently it has also diversified into Lithium compounds.

For over two and a half decades, Dr. Ajit Kamath has had extensive top-level decision-making and risk-taking experience in Arch Pharmalabs Limited's dynamic global business.

Accepting the degree, Dr. Ajit Kamath said, "I am extremely honoured to receive this Honorary Doctorate from a University that plays such an important role in developing the potential and talent of tens of thousands of students from all over the world. May you all be fortunate enough to know someone who will inspire you to feel the joy and satisfaction that comes from helping others."

