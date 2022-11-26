Dr. AK Dwivedi appointed as a scientific advisory board member for the third term on CHRC, Ministry of Ayush

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 26: Dr. AK Dwivedi, a renowned physician based in Indore, has been reappointed for a third consecutive term as the scientific advisory board member of the Central Homeopathic Research Council (CHRC) under the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India.

Dr. Subhash Kaushik, Director General, CHRC, announced the appointment of Dr. Dwivedi as the scientific advisory board member of CHRC for a term of three years, considering his valuable services and dedication in the field of research.

CHRC is headed by Padmashri, Dr. V. K. Gupta and its members include Dr. Dwivedi besides Dr. N. Radha (Kerala), Dr. Alok Parikh (Agra), Dr. Sangeeta Duggal (Delhi), Dr. Rathin Chakravarti (Bangal), Dr. Kajankasha Ghosh (Mumbai), Dr. M. Nara Sinh (Manipur), Dr. Harsh Nigam (Kanpur), and Dr. Jaswant Patil (Maharashtra).

Congratulating Dr. Dwivedi on his third consecutive term at CHRC, Shanker Lalwani, Indore MP, said, “The importance of this Committee can be gauged from the fact that only 10 senior doctors from the country have been included in it, and Dr. Dwivedi is the only representative from Madhya Pradesh.”

