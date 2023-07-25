Dr. AK Dwivedi’s Mission to Eradicate Sickle Cell Anemia Garners MP Governor’s Support

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 25: Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Patel has lauded the unwavering commitment and serious efforts of renowned doctor Dr. AK Dwivedi in his mission to ensure that the treatment of sickle cell Anemia reaches every affected individual in the entire state.

In a meeting held at Raj Bhavan Bhopal, Governor Patel expressed his heartfelt appreciation for Dr. Dwivedi’s remarkable dedication to eradicating the debilitating disease from Madhya Pradesh.

Dr. AK Dwivedi, a senior homeopathic physician associated with the esteemed Advanced Homeo Health Centre and Homeopathic Medical Research Private Limited in Indore, has been at the forefront of the fight against sickle cell & other types of Anemia including Aplastic Anemia in the state. His efforts have not only provided relief to tens of hundreds of patients in Bhopal but have also shed light on the countless others who are yet to receive proper treatment.

Sickle cell Anemia, a hereditary blood disorder, has been a pressing health concern in Madhya Pradesh, and the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set a target to make the country free from this condition by the year 2047. To accomplish this ambitious goal, the Prime Minister recently launched the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Mission 2047 in Shahdol district, Madhya Pradesh.

During this initiative, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of exploring various medical methodologies, including those offered by the AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) ministry. Dr AK Dwivedi is also Member of the Scientific Advisory Board CCRH Ministry of Ayush Govt of India

Dr. Dwivedi’s exemplary work in the field of homeopathy has underscored the potential benefits of integrating this form of medicine into the broader strategy to combat sickle cell Anemia. Homeopathy, known for its holistic approach and immune-boosting effects, has shown promising results in providing relief and improved well-being for patients affected by the condition.

Impressed by Dr. Dwivedi’s dedication and the positive outcomes observed in his patients, Governor Mangubhai Patel pledged the full-fledged support and active participation of the AYUSH ministry in the mission to eradicate sickle cell Anemia from the state. This collaboration aims to ensure that all available resources and expertise are utilized to reach and treat every affected person across Madhya Pradesh.

Dr. AK Dwivedi’s contributions to the fight against sickle cell Anemia extend beyond his practice in Indore. He regularly organizes free homoeopathic camps in both urban and rural areas of the state. These camps serve as crucial platforms for early detection and screening of sickle cell Anemia cases, enabling timely intervention and treatment with homeopathic remedies. Through these compassionate initiatives, Dr. Dwivedi has touched the lives of numerous patients who otherwise might not have had access to adequate medical care.

