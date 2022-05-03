Dr Amit Kamle's next gospel musical titled "Israel" features Udit Narayan

The Gospel Maestro Dr Amit Kamle is coming up with yet another gospel song entitled 'Israel' featuring Padma Bhushan Udit Narayan. This worship song is based on the Holy land of Israel. This gospel song is set to be released on the propitious day of Yom Ha'atzmaut, Israeli Independence Day on May 5, 2022.

The bond shared by the Indian and Jewish people has been an exquisite friendship over many years. The bilateral relations in science and technology, defence, agriculture and tourism have been resilient between these two friendly nations.

Dr Amit Kamle iterates the connotation of this worship song, he quotes, "To be able to compose and write a song on Israel, is a blessing and I am truly humbled that God used me as a channel for His Glory and gave this wonderful composition, these soul touching words about this beautiful and blessed nation. I give Him all honor and praise".

The country Israel is considered the land of Jesus Christ, where he lived, performed his miracles, was crucified and rose again from the dead. Israel, the gospel song, incorporates the composer's sacred travelling experience from different parts of Israel which includes Galilee, Jerusalem, Mount of Olives, Mount Zion, Wailing Wall, The Negev, The Garden of Gethsemane and Calvary.

He has urged everyone to pray for the peace of Jerusalem. The song has been written in Hindi and Hebrew languages. The use of Jewish musical instruments is an embellishment of this worship song. This amalgamation of music culture is sure to bring the two rich communities together through gospel music.

AK International Tourism collaborates with the Ministry of Tourism Israel, conducting trips to Israel. Dr Amit Kamle & Pornima Kamle have written a book on Israel titled "Walk on the footsteps of Jesus Christ". 'People are blessed with this book and our holy land trips' quotes Director Pornima Kamle.

Dr Amit Kamle and Pornima Kamle came up with a DVD titled "The Holyland Journey" made in 13 regional languages. This innovative idea is devoted to those unprivileged who could not visit Israel. This is the 1st DVD which has been launched in India curated in 13 regional languages Viz English, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Oriya, Assamese and Urdu, with subtitles in English. The film traverses through 75 sites where Lord Jesus travelled and also includes all the places which are mentioned in the Holy Bible.

