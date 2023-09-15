Dr. Amit Nath: A Master Closer & A Business Catalyst With Visions to Empower People with Financial Freedom

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 15: Dr. Amit Nath, A Master Closer and a Business Catalyst is the mastermind of the Indian Business Industry who is inspiring and training ambitious people in the fast-paced business environment to become a successful entrepreneur and a business closer. So far he has trained over 7,000 people across India, across all age groups and gender to become business closers and helped them achieve financial freedom and success in their lives.

The mastermind behind Amkan, the marketing company of Dr. Amit Nath, trains people and make them a master closer by using Ancient Vedic Techniques from our Vedic books like Srimad Bhagavad Gita, Samudra Sastra, and insights from human psychology. He makes people skilled in the field of closing businesses by using unbeatable techniques to decode intricate human dynamics, fostering unparalleled success by becoming the Master Closer of the business industry.

With a remarkable journey from Molecular Biology to a Doctorate in Business Administration from the prestigious University of California, Dr. Nath is a beacon of knowledge and empowerment and a visionary behind a successful team of skilled people, as closers.

Talking about this unique technique of Closing, Dr. Amit Nath said, “My aim is to make everyone skilled in Closing by using the unbeatable Ancient Vedic Techniques so that they become experts in identifying pain in any business, helping businesses scale and grow, enabling financial independence for women and men across age groups, and contributing to India’s economic growth as much as we can”.

Dr. Nath who hails from Bangalore has won many awards in the past. Recently he won the “Best Emerging Mentor” award in 2022 by the Governor of Karnataka. He started his career in 2004 as a marketing professional and was the brain behind many successful marketing campaigns for renowned brands like PN Rao, Vasan Eye Care, Raymond, Max Retail, Land mark group, Arvind, Sony, Suzuki, The Times Of India, and luxury automobile giants like Mercedes Benz.

Everyone’s Welcome, No Experience Required! is what he believes before making them a part of his team. One of Dr. Nath’s greatest qualities is inclusion. He welcomes anyone, regardless of age, background, education, gender, or prior expertise. His instruction may unlock the possibilities of everyone with a dream and determination. He has 30+ experts working as team members in administration, marketing, coaching, consulting, and law to help people achieve unprecedented achievement. Mentorship turns people into skilled closers and successful businesspeople.

Dr. Amit Nath’s vision is to see India as ‘Sone Ki Chidiya’ once again by paving the way and empowering people with unique skills of ‘Closing’.

