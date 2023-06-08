SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 8: Dr Anurag Agarwal, one of the most sought-after Uttar Pradesh-based orthopaedic surgeons, has recently introduced the computer navigation technique for joint replacement at the renowned Cosmos Hospital, situated in Moradabad. The introduction of this latest procedure aims to add to the 120-bedded multi-speciality hospital's excellent medical care in various specialisations such as diagnostic, curative and preventive services in general medicine, general surgery, orthopaedics and replacement reconstructive surgery, neuro-surgery, neurology, paediatrics, obstetrics, gynaecology, and cardiology, among others.

Additionally, with the goal of pushing the boundaries of medical science and as an attempt to fulfil his responsibility of expanding the operational capacity of the Cosmos Hospital as the Managing Director, Dr Anuarag Agarwal is also currently helming a project around Robotics Techniques in Orthopaedic surgery.

About the latest and forthcoming inclusions in the operations of the Cosmos Hospital, Dr Anurag Agarwal, the Managing Director, Cosmos Hospital, said, "The new processes will add to our legacy of excellence in providing high-quality medical attention to our patients, an aim to which we have been unfailingly dedicated since the very first day. We hope that many patients who do and will need such treatments will immensely benefit from this effort"

The upcoming and new development at the Cosmos Hospital would not only add to the capability of the hospital but also improve the overall medical infrastructure in the region. In fact, the medical centre was founded by Dr Agawal with the aim of enhancing access to quality medical attention in and around Moradabad at an affordable rate, so that the local community wouldn't have to flock to big cities for access to quality treatment.

Already the hospital, driven by over 100 expert medical practitioners, has a state-of-the-art set-up of diverse surgical units, non-surgical and maternity care departments, and world-class resources such as premium quality blood bank, ICUs, MRI, CT scanners, C-Arm image intensifier and Doppler, 24-hour emergency, pathology, radiology, and medical store, X-ray machines, advanced clinical laboratory, and navigation centres. Additionally, Cosmos Hospital boasts a superlative ambulatory cardiac lab, stress lab and Holter monitoring along with a centralised oxygen and suction, and centralised sterile supply department (CSSD).

Apart from being a premium medical hub, what makes Cosmos Hospital a sought-after place among patients and their dear ones is the zeal and compassion with which Dr Anurag Agarwal and his team drive the operations of the hospital. Cosmos Hospital grew to its present state owing to the stewardship of Dr Agarwal, who not only brings to the table his compassion and humanitarian nature but also a solid track record of excellence of more than 20 years in critical orthopaedic surgeries. His constant contributions to the progress of Cosmos Hospital are derived from the extensive set of experience that he has garnered right from his student days to his various stints across medical establishments.

Alumni of the renowned King George's Medical College (KGMC) in Lucknow, where he pursued his M.B.B.S., Dr Anurag Agarwal specialised in orthopaedics at the well-regarded GSVM Medical College in Kanpur. In addition to the rigorous training at his alma mater, the medical practitioner further sharpened his skills during his stints at famous medical establishments, namely, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, and Batra Hospital, which is located in Delhi. Initially, the doctor began his work at Moradabad with a 15-bed nursing home, Vinayak Orthopaedic Centre which he incepted in 2004.

Owing to his phenomenal service to society and his top-notch medical skills, Dr. Agarwal has, over the years, garnered several accolades, including recognitions from the Deputy CM of UP, Keshav Prasad Maurya, the former Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Ram Naik, and other noted personalities such as JP Nadda and Ravi Shankar Prasad. Today as the Managing Director and the Head of Orthopaedics at Cosmos Hospital, he strives to uphold supreme-quality medical treatment by not just upgrading departments and recruiting skilled doctors but also by implementing modern techniques and equipment as is the case of the new developments.

In conclusion, it suffices to say that the envisioned success of the latest techniques added to the long list of treatments will further foster more faith in the reputation and capability of both the renowned practitioner and his hospital.

For more information, please visit: http://www.Cosmosshospital.co.in/

