Dr. Chandresh Shukla becomes a member of Dental Council of India, Central Government releases Notification

New Delhi (India), January 24: The Department of Health & Family Welfare of the Central Government has notified Dr. Chandresh Shukla as a member of the Dental Council of India. He got a huge victory in the Dental Council of India elections organized by the Madhya Pradesh State Dental Council. On Monday, 16, January 2023, the election results notified by the Government of India.

The Dental Council of India sets the standards of dental-related colleges across the country and the members of all the states lead their states in this council. At present there are about 60 dentists in the country who are members of this council. Along with this, preparations are also being made by the Central Government to form the National Dental Commission, but at present, this bill has not been passed by the Parliament. Till the new bill is not passed by the Parliament, the system of Dental Council of India will remain in force.

Sharing his excitement, Dr. Chandresh Shukla said, “I feel extremely happy and honored to be a part of the Dental Council of India. As a member of this council and a true citizen of India, I will dedicatedly work towards the welfare of the people and dental fraternity. I will ensure that all the facilities in the dental sector from educational institutions to hospitals are working with rules and regulations. The rural dental health will be the main focus as there are less number of dental practitioners in villages and due to the lack of awareness the oral cancer incidences are also very high in rural areas. I thank all the dental fraternity of Madhya Pradesh state for trusting me and giving me their valuable votes and making me their representative in the Dental Council of India. “

In addition to working as a Professor at a Dental University in Bhopal, Dr. Chandresh Shukla also owns and operates a dental practice there. Additionally, he serves as the National President of the Indian Dental Surgeons Association (DSAI). His years of experience and new position on the council will aid him in his efforts to promote public welfare.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor