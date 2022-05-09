Dr Deepak Shenoy, MD of Medec Dragon, honoured with Professorship at University of California, Berkeley

Dr Deepak Shenoy, MD of one of India's fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies, Medec Dragon Pvt Limited, was conferred with the prestigious Title Honorary Professorship by The University of California- Berkeley.

Dr Deepak Shenoy's company Medec Dragon Pvt Limited, is a research-based pharmaceutical company. It has been growing exponentially because of the forward-looking approach of Dr Shenoy with the risk-taking abilities in the current challenging situations at a time when the Pharma industry is facing a difficult task in pricing, clinical trials hurdles & regulatory approvals.

The company exports to over 75 countries globally. The company provides anti-malarial, expectorant, emetic, CNS, anti-retro-viral, ace inhibitor, erectile dysfunction, animal health, anti-cancer, and diabetic APIs, as well as pain management products.

It also offers formulations, such as anti-malarial finished dosages, animal health products, anti TB drug therapy products, expectorants/cold preparations/mucolytic, lozenges, and multivitamin syrups, analgesics, anti-obesity products, erectile dysfunction, and hormone replacement therapy products, and topicals.

Dr Shenoy is responsible for worldwide strategy and commercial growth at Pvt Limited. Having vast knowledge about the field, Dr Shenoy is bringing inventions that nobody has ever talked about. Medec Dragon's 70 + formulation brands are being marketed in multiple countries, of which the dossier is in CTD format along with its respective bioequivalence. Their synergistic collaboration with WHO-GMP manufacturing facilities is backed by an excellent rapport with their clients.

University of California - Berkeley alumni, faculty, and researchers include more Nobel laureates, Turing Award winners, Fields Medalists, Wolf Prize winners, and MacArthur "Genius Grant" recipients than those of any other public university in the nation; they have also won 30 Pulitzer Prizes and 19 Academy Awards.

The university has produced seven heads of state or government; six chief justices, including Chief Justice of the United States Earl Warren; 22 cabinet-level officials; 11 governors; and 25 living billionaires. It is also a leading producer of Fulbright Scholars, MacArthur Fellows, and Marshall Scholars. Berkeley alumni, widely recognized for their entrepreneurship, have founded numerous notable companies, including Apple, Tesla, Intel, eBay, SoftBank, AIG, Morgan Stanley, etc.

