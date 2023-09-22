Dr. Dharavath Srinivas Naik Appointed as State Coordinator for AASRAA, India’s Largest Consumer Rights Organization

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 22: Advocates Association For Social Responsibility And Awareness (AASRAA), India’s leading non-governmental organization dedicated to safeguarding consumer rights, is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Dharavath Srinivas Naik as their State Coordinator. This significant development marks a pivotal moment in AASRAA’s ongoing commitment to championing consumer protection and legal awareness across the nation.

Dr. Dharavath Srinivas Naik, a visionary leader and accomplished professional with over two decades of experience in the real estate industry, brings his unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to this vital role. Hailing from Suryapet, Telangana, Dr. Naik has a track record of introducing innovative concepts and pursuing ambitious initiatives, making him a standout choice for this critical position.

As the Chairman of Real Vision Homes Pvt Ltd, Dr. Naik has played an instrumental role in revolutionizing the real estate sector. His commitment to integrity and deep industry knowledge has propelled his organization to become a trusted name in the industry, known for delivering affordable, high-quality residential projects that fulfill the dreams of countless individuals to become homeowners.

Established in 2019, Real Vision Homes Pvt Ltd has quickly gained a reputation for its expertise, professionalism, and dedication to delivering successful projects. Specializing in offering well-located and affordable plots in Hyderabad, the company has garnered praise for its clear titles, secure investments, competitive pricing, and personalized service. Driven by a mission to provide unparalleled support and meet the unique property needs of its clients, Real Vision Homes has become the ultimate destination for those seeking plots for sale in the city. Real vision Homes has been recognized by Times of India as Fastest Growing Real Estate Company in 2023.

In his new role as State Coordinator for AASRAA, Dr. Dharavath Srinivas Naik will harness his extensive experience in business and advocacy to further the organization’s mission of consumer protection and legal awareness. AASRAA, founded by Habeeb Sultan Ali, aims to be the primary support and platform for civil society, promoting self-reliance, self-confidence, and social responsibility for the betterment of individuals and society as a whole.

AASRAA’s core principles include advocating for the right to safety, the right to be informed, the right to choose, the right to be heard, the right to seek redressal, and the right to consumer education. Dr. Srinivas Naik’s appointment reflects the organization’s commitment to securing these rights for all consumers in India.

With Dr. Dharavath Srinivas Naik at the helm, AASRAA is poised to make even greater strides in its mission to protect and empower consumers nationwide. His remarkable achievements in the real estate industry and his passion for social responsibility make him the perfect fit for this crucial role.

AASRAA and Dr. Dharavath Srinivas Naik look forward to a promising future of continued advocacy, legal awareness, and ensuring the rights of consumers are upheld in every corner of India.

About AASRAA:

Advocates Association For Social Responsibility And Awareness (AASRAA) is India’s largest consumer rights organization, founded by a group of advocates from across the country in 2010. AASRAA is dedicated to generating consumer awareness and protecting consumer rights, particularly for those who are ignorant, illiterate, or in need of assistance in filing consumer complaints.

About Real Vision Homes Pvt Ltd:

Real Vision Homes Pvt Ltd is a reputable real estate enterprise established in 2019, specializing in offering affordable and well-located plots for sale in Hyderabad. The company is known for its integrity, expertise, and dedication to delivering secure and successful real estate investments.

