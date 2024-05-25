Dr. Krishna Kumar Mourya ji has selflessly served cows for 20 years and has set a world record by conducting post-mortems of more than 3000 cows

New Delhi [India], May 25: Dr. Krishna Kumar Mourya is working in the Animal Husbandry Department of Rajasthan Government on the post of Assistant Director. He has been selflessly working for cow service for the last 20 years. Till now, he has set a world record by conducting post mortem of more than 3000 cows.

Whatever post-mortem he has done, he has done it completely free of cost. He found in his post-mortem report that the main reason for the death of these cows is the polythene bags stored in their Rumen (largest chamber of stomach), which we unknowingly throw in the garbage after putting food items in them, which the cows eat. They eat it considering it to be a thing. He has also written letters to the government from time to time to save cows from untimely death. In view of this program, he has also been given National and International Awards by Various Institutions.

His research papers have been published in more than 50 national and international journals. He is selflessly working for cow service and polythene free environment. With the inspiration of Dr. Mourya’s father Mr. Kaluram Mourya, he decided to deliver more than 50 kg of rotis and other food items to the cows every day, which he has been doing continuously for the last 20 years. To save the cows, Dr. Mourya has filed cases against hundreds of culprits of cow slaughter and beef consumption and has been continuously visiting the courts for the last 20 years to get them punished, which is a great work.

