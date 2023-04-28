Dr. Neel Patel Sets World Record and Wins Multiple Championships, Honored by Dignitaries and Awarded with Prestigious Accolades

New Delhi (India), April 28: Dr. Neel Patel, a professional karate and taekwondo player, has accomplished several impressive achievements in his athletic career. He recently set a world record and won multiple championships, earning himself recognition from prominent dignitaries and prestigious accolades.

At the 7th National Kohshi-Kai E-Karate Championship, Dr. Patel took home the gold medal. He also won gold and bronze medals at the 1st All India Shito-Ryu Karate Championship and a silver medal at the VIII National Kohshi-Kai E-Karate Championship. Additionally, he won two gold medals at the 1st District Karate Championship and the 5th State Taekwondo Championship.

Dr. Patel’s accomplishments don’t stop there. He also won the state gold medal and a national bronze medal at the Council’s National Sports & Games competition. He was honoured by Shankar Lalwani, a Member of Parliament, Padma Shri Kanubhai Tailor, IPS officer and DCP Achal Tyagi Sir, and J&K State Ministry. He was also nominated for the Padma Shri Award.

Dr. Patel’s hard work and dedication to his sport have earned him numerous awards and accolades, including the Rashtra Prerna Award 2022, Indian Iconic Award 2022, Glaze Iconic Award 2022 and 2023, Youth Icon Award 2022, Excellence In Sports Award, Honorary Doctorate Award, Ironman Of India Award, Rising Youth Superstar, Bhartiya Ekta Samman 2022, National Pride Award 2023, Asia’s Most Desirable Athlete 2023, and India’s Talent Star 2023. He was also recognized in the American Book of World Record Holder and the Bright Star International Book of Records.

Dr. Patel is a blackbelt and a member of Vaikalpik Chikitsa Paddhati Vikas Sanstha, India. He has also been honored by several other dignitaries, including Madhya Pradesh State Ministry, Shri Shashimohan Srivastava (Former District and Session Judge Madhya Pradesh), Padma Shri Mrs. Ramilaben Raysingbhai Gamit, Dr. Dinesh Upadhyay (Ex Member, Ministry of Ayush Govt of India), Mr. Sumit Duggal (National institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development Ministry of Women and Child Development), Mr. Chandra Mohan Shrivastava (Ex President Lions Club of Indore Mahanagar), Brahma Kumari Durga Behen, Sri Sri 1008 Mahamandalishwar Mahant Rameshwar Das Maharaj, Dr. Darakshshan Andrabi (Chairperson J&K Waqf Board Minister of State Jammu and Kashmir), Mr. Kavinder Gupta (Former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir), Sri Sri 1008 Bhupendrgiri Maharaj (Shad Darshan Sadhu Samaj All India Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti International President Committee Rishikesh, Uttarakhand), Achary Dr. Raja Shashtri (Yagya Samrat Honoured by Government), Mr. Sohail Kazmi (Member of Waqf Board J&K Senior Journalist), and Sanjita Dogra (President Mahila Morcha BJP and Chairperson WCCL Women Credit cooperative Ltd. J&K).

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor