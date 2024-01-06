Dr. Omkar Prasad Baidya’s Revolutionary Work is Now Bridging Science and Morality!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6: Meet Dr. Omkar Prasad Baidya, a thinker born in Agartala, Tripura, in 1984. He is not just a physician but also a deep thinker and writer who cares a lot about humanity. Dr. Omkar Prasad Baidya has done an interesting work in his book “Morality Beyond the Human Brain: Scientific and Philosophical Exploration.” In this book, he has introduced a mathematical model of intrinsic morality, which is present in all living organism and given by nature. According to him, both morality and immorality are essential for human existence and survival in this planet earth. He also written a book “A Path to World Peace” where he has specifically emphasized on the role of human virtues like compassion, nonviolence, forgiveness in shaping human lives and to make the world a better place to live in. According to him, human virtues and universal religion can play important role in establishment of peace throughout the world and for making the world a happy place for living.

In his book “Universal Ethics and World Peace: My philosophy of life” he has shown how universal ethics can play important role in peace establishment. He also argued that universal religion should give importance to development of morality, universal ethics and human virtues which can play important role in establishment of global peace. According to him, all living organisms starting from a cell to highly developed human beings do have both morality and immorality that nature has given in order to promote struggle for existence and living in this dynamic world. He looks deep into morality to create a scientific, philosophical and mathematical and biological theory of morality and immorality that is essential for survival for all living organisms. In his book, he has proposed an interesting mathematical model to prove the scientific basis of morality. According to him, world peace is a function of human morality. In his book “Nature and Morality”, he has hypothesized that nature which has created us, also has a morality guided by which it plans the physical laws and natural phenomenon. According to him, human morality can also impact natures creation and also all other biological lives. Dr. Baidya's work is not only limited to his writings. Dr. Omkar Prasad Baidya also helps out charities and groups that focus on health, education, and work towards eradication of poverty. His work in the field of humanity and betterment of society has created an impact, especially in India.

Dr. Omkar Prasad Baidya after completion of his doctoral and postdoctoral training and education in medicine, also did certifications from many universities, academies and societies throughout the world, like Harvard Medical School, John Hopkins Medical School, American College of Cardiology, American College of Gastroenterology, SAGES, Texas Heart Institute and many more. He is also member and fellow of many scientific organizations like European College of Pshychoneuropharmacology, Associate of Rome Foundation etc. He is also a dynamic writer! His books focus on different matters starting from human virtues, morality, universal ethics to existence of God and world peace. Some of his books are “Morality Beyond the Human Brain,” “A Path to World Peace,” “Universal Ethics and World Peace: My Philosophy of Life,” and “Nature and Morality” (Published in January 2023).

For his works in medical field and moral philosophy, he has received many awards like Dr. BR Ambedkar National Award, Dr. BR Ambedkar International Award, Bharat Shree Award, Bharat Bhushan Samman, Bharat Vibhushan, the Mahatma Gandhi Nobel Peace Award, Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award, Asia Peace Prize, Gandhi Mandela Award, Rastriya Sadbhabana Award, Rastriya Ekta Puraskar etc. All his works, philosophy and Awards make Dr. Omkar Prasad Baidya, a dynamic personality and source of inspiration for others and his accomplishments in the field of medicine and moral philosophy can create a positive impact on the world.

