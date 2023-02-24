Dr. Pink Joshi has given herself a different identity because of her hard work and determination

New Delhi (India), February 24: Born in Alipurdaur, West Bengal, Dr. Pink Joshi has emerged as a new star in the cosmetics world. She has carved a path for herself out of Bengal. She is a cosmetic expert. She started her business under the name Pink Beauty Clinic and Salon with her hard work, and today it has become a well-known brand in Goa, apart from Mumbai.

Dr. Pink says that we have an academy as well. We are the best for all types of skin leprosy; we do Korean technological treatment using such products that do not cause any harm, and we try our best to satisfy the customer. Her father is a doctor himself. That is the reason why she also thought it was right to go into the medical world as a career.

She was born on August 16, 1984, in Alipurdaur, West Bengal, and completed her schooling at Alipurdaur School before graduating from ABNCL College. Her mother’s name is Sita Joshi. She has a sister and a brother. Her sister’s name is Suchitra Joshi, and her brother’s name is Chandan Joshi. She is today a successful cosmetologist and beauty consultant on the strength of her talent and talent. She often comes forward to help girls. The girls working at Pink’s clinic say that Dr. Pink is a soft-hearted person; she has a big heart; and she stands by every girl who is in trouble.

There is a solution to every problem. That is why it does not seem like we are workers here. Dr. Pink says that I do not have any workers here; every staff member of my clinic is my family. That is why, today, our clinic has a different identity, and the list of our satisfied customers is very long. Dr. Pink’s clinic has been successful for 12 years. She started the clinic in 2011, and today, in 2023, the Pink Beauty Clinic and Saloon has set a record for success. She says that 12 years have passed. I did not even know, but it feels good that the business that I started today has become very big. With time, the number of customers has also increased.

And the biggest thing about happiness is that we give it to those who are troubled because of their appearance. It feels great when you make people beautiful who think they can never look beautiful. After our treatment, when there is a smile on the faces of the customers, it is worth seeing, and it is this smile that gives us the spirit to do better. She says that there are many TV and film actresses in Mumbai who are her permanent clients, and she does not want to go anywhere else because she has so much faith in the Pink Beauty Clinic and saloon that she cannot go to any other clinic.

