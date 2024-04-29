Dr. Rajani Patil schools coaches at Striders Miles' "Train the Trainer" programme

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: One of Mumbai's top spine & sports physiotherapists, Dr. Rajani Patil trained over 200 trainers for a session of their own in Lonavala on 17th April, 2024. "Our aim was to train coaches about running injuries, their prevention, identification and management." Dr. Rajani stated when asked about the purpose of the programme. Running injuries are best treated on first detection and programmes like Striders Miles' Train the Trainer, go the extra mile to educate trainers and make sure they are equipped to nip these injuries in the bud.

Dr. Rajani Patil [Doctor of Physical Therapy, A.T. Still University, USA], a spine & sports physiotherapy specialist with over 23 years of experience, has established herself as a prominent figure in Mumbai's healthcare scene. Her clinic, Orthosports Physiotherapy, in Shivaji Park focuses on a holistic approach to wellness, not just treating physical ailments but also considering mental, emotional, and spiritual health as important facets of well being.

Dr. Rajani, completed her PG studies and laid the foundation for her practice in the US, spending the first 10 years of her career absorbing the attention to detail and care she saw there. Later, she returned to India to start her clinic in Mumbai, helping athletes and patients across a wide range of ages to perform and feel their best. She has honed her expertise in treating spinal issues and sports injuries, attracting a diverse clientele including renowned cricketer Virat Kohli.

To narrow down on her primary philosophy, Dr. Rajani puts great emphasis on quick pain relief and athletic performance, always aiming to get her clients back on their feet and back in the game as quickly as possible. Her motto goes, "Don't let pain limit you". In her practice, she utilizes a wide array of tools to achieve this. Classic physiotherapy techniques form the foundation, while sports massage therapy & foam rolling offer a gentler approach. Proper nutritional guidance ensures optimal performance, and specialized rehabilitation programs help athletes return to their sport pain-free.

Dr. Rajani has been an unforgettable part of marathons in Mumbai. Her clinic is swarmed by runners old and young around the major marathons in the city, where she equips them with the warm ups, exercises, cool downs, and recovery tips they need to have successful runs. The Tata Mumbai Marathon in particular is one time of the year when Dr. Rajani has her plate full, catering to any needs marathoners could have. She has further solidified her name in the running community by making her clinic, Orthosports Physiotherapy, a physio partner for the Tata Ultra Marathon as well as the popular Navy Marathon.

Dr. Rajani's community outreach programmes have been a standout feature of Orthosports Physiotherapy. Workshops and recovery sessions are commonplace at the clinic, with some new activity always around the corner. Dr. Rajani actively shares her knowledge on her Instagram handle, @dr.rajanipatil. You can also learn more about her approach and services on her website, orthosports.in. Her passion for pain relief is reflected on her website where she states her aim, "My vision for Orthosports Physiotherapy is to reach as many people as who need to get back to a pain free life today as quickly as possible."

