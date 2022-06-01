Dr Sameer Bhati, Director, Star Imaging, felicitated by Rakesh Asthana, Delhi Police Commissioner, for supporting Wellness Center

Dr Sameer Bhati, Director of Star Imaging and Path Lab, was honoured with Commendation Roll by Rakesh Asthana, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, for assisting Delhi Police in setting up a Wellness clinic in the West District. The Award Ceremony was organized at Police Station Hari Nagar, where the Chief Guest Rakesh Asthana also inaugurated the Cyber Police Station of West District along with a creche and a Police Public Library.

Delhi Police has constantly launched welfare and outreach initiatives for social welfare. The Wellness Clinic at West District is also a part of such initiatives prepared and will be started soon. The Clinic set up at Hari Nagar aims to provide Pathology Diagnostic Services and Doctor Consultation to the common public.

Star Imaging, under its campaign Star Healthy India Mission, supported Delhi Police West District in providing a Blood Sample Collection Booth and arranged Doctors, including Physicians, Gynaecologists, Physiotherapists, Eye Specialists, Dentists, Nutritionist and Physiotherapist. The clinic was initiated with a vision of serving society with Affordable and easily accessible healthcare facilities. Dr Sameer Bhati, Director, Star Imaging and Path Lab, said that it was an Honour to get the opportunity of serving the Society. Star Imaging is determined to Build a Healthier and Happier India, and for that, we need to work on the initiatives that are specially designed to gift Health and wellness to every person in the community.

Wellness Clinic is one such concept that will make the Quality Healthcare facilities easy to avail for the lower strata of the community also. Along with Delhi Police West District, Star Imaging has previously worked together for Mission 10000 Corona Warriors and Skill Development among Youth.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor