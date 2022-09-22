Dr. SK Jain’s Burlington Clinic Lucknow is awarded for Best & Successful Treatment of Erectile Dysfunction

September 22: Dr. SK Jain’s Burlington Clinic Lucknow is one of the top sexologist clinics around the world for treating sexual problems for men.

The Clinic is known for its super-specialty procedures to Treat Sexual Problems (Like Erectile Dysfunction, Premature Ejaculation, Dhat, Low Libido, and Nightfall) and Infertility issues (Like Low or Nil. Sperm Count, Decrease in Motility in Sperm Count) across various cities in India & abroad.

What is Erectile Dysfunction?

Dr. Saransh Jain explains Erectile dysfunction (impotence) is the inability to get and keep an erection firm enough for sex. Having erection trouble from time to time isn’t necessarily a cause for concern. If erectile dysfunction is an ongoing issue, however, it can cause stress, affect your self-confidence and contribute to relationship problems. Problems getting or keeping an erection can also be a sign of an underlying health condition that needs treatment and a risk factor for heart disease.

If you’re concerned about erectile dysfunction, you can consult 24×7 Helpline number of Dr. SK Jain’s Burlington Clinic Lucknow to get right consultation. Sometimes, treating an underlying condition is enough to reverse erectile dysfunction. In other cases, medications or other direct treatments might be needed.

How common is erectile dysfunction?

Approximately one in 10 adult males will suffer from ED on a long-term basis. Many men do experience occasional failure to achieve erection, which can occur for a variety of reasons, such as drinking too much alcohol, stress, relationship problems, or from being extremely tired.

The failure to get an erection less than 20% of the time is not unusual and typically does not require treatment. However, the failure to achieve an erection more than 50% of the time generally means that there is a problem and treatment is needed.

ED does not have to be a part of getting older. While it is true that some older men may need more stimulation, they should still be able to achieve an erection and enjoy intercourse.

What causes erectile dysfunction (ED)?

Male sexual arousal is a complex process that involves the brain, hormones, emotions, nerves, muscles and blood vessels. Erectile dysfunction can result from a problem with any of these. Likewise, stress and mental health concerns can cause or worsen erectile dysfunction.

Sometimes a combination of physical and psychological issues causes erectile dysfunction. For instance, a minor physical condition that slows your sexual response might cause anxiety about maintaining an erection. The resulting anxiety can lead to or worsen erectile dysfunction.

ED can be caused by a number of factors, including:

Vascular disease: Blood supply to the penis can become blocked or narrowed as a result of vascular disease such as atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries).

Blood supply to the penis can become blocked or narrowed as a result of vascular disease such as atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries). Neurological disorders : Nerves that send impulses to the penis can become damaged from stroke, diabetes, or other causes.

: Nerves that send impulses to the penis can become damaged from stroke, diabetes, or other causes. Psychological states: These include stress, depression, lack of stimulus from the brain and performance anxiety.

These include stress, depression, lack of stimulus from the brain and performance anxiety. Trauma: An injury could contribute to symptoms of ED.

An injury could contribute to symptoms of ED. Chronic illness, certain medications, and a condition called Peyronie’s disease can also cause ED. Operations for the prostate, bladder, and colon cancer may also be contributing factors.

How can you Prevent ED?

The best way to prevent erectile dysfunction is to make healthy lifestyle choices and to manage any existing health conditions. For example:

Work with your doctor to manage diabetes, heart disease or other chronic health conditions.

See your doctor for regular checkups and medical screening tests.

Stop smoking, limit or avoid alcohol, and don’t use illegal drugs.

Exercise regularly.

Take steps to reduce stress.

Get help for anxiety, depression or other mental health concerns.

Advanced Diagnosis and Treatment

Erectile dysfunction has many possible causes. At Dr. SK Jain’s Burlington Clinic Lucknow, Dr. SK Jain and Dr. Saransh Jain work together as a multidisciplinary team to evaluate and treat each individual. This means that you’re not getting just one opinion, you benefit from the knowledge and experience of each specialist.

Dr. SK Jains Burlington Clinic’s approach to men’s sexual health is to comprehensively screen for cardiovascular diseases and endocrine conditions, such as low testosterone, that might cause erectile dysfunction. Dr. SK Jain’s Burlington Clinic Lucknow offers a full range of options for non-invasive testing of erectile dysfunction, including color Doppler ultrasound of penile blood flow.

For more information on erectile dysfunction care at Dr. SK Jain’s Burlington Clinic Lucknow, visit www.drskjain.com

There you can learn more about a variety of conditions affecting men’s health. You have the opportunity to go through tailored specific diseases & conditions of both men & women sexual health. Clinic’s men’s health experts provide valuable feedback and can help you schedule an appointment for care at Dr. SK Jain’s Burlington Clinic Lucknow, if that’s determined to be your next step. Today, people from all over the world are benefited with Dr. S. K. Jain’s Burlington Clinic Lucknow to experience the benefits of sexual health treatment for all kinds of ailments either by personal or online consultation.

Plus, you have also access to their YouTube Channel (@drskjains) which is having dozens of informative videos made by Dr. Saransh Jain & Dr. SK Jains that can help you better understand your condition and treatment options.

