Dr. Snehal Adsule awarded Most Inspiring Weight Loss Coach of the Year at Golden Glory Awards 2021 Presented by Brands Impact

With a mission to empower women through a sustained process of improving their health and well-being, founder Dr Snehal Adsule has transformed many lives around her.

It is due to her one-of-a-kind vision and her deep-rooted sense of client needs that has culminated in not just the success of her brand but also her getting awarded with Most Inspiring Weight Loss Coach of the Year at the Golden Glory Awards 2021.

Brands Impact executed the second edition of the after two years. These awards are meant to acknowledge and bring forward the extraordinary journeys of individuals, professionals & companies that are embarking upon the path of glory and success with their remarkable achievements.

Among the winners were several eminent personalities Sangeeta Bijlani (Timeless Beauty), Esha Deol Takhtani (Actor turned Producer), Divya Dutta (Best Actor in Lead Roles), Tanisha Mukherjee (Outstanding Debut on OTT), Mona Singh (Versatile Actor), Aditya Narayan (Most Loved Reality Show Host), Urvashi Dholakia (Iconic TV Actor), Sayani Gupta (Best New Age Female Actor), Erica Fernandes (Style Diva), Shama Sikander (For Advocating Mental Health), Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan (Most Admired Offscreen Celebrity Couple), Adah Sharma (Most Loved Female Celebrity on Social Media), Rasika Duggal (Most Loved Female Lead Actor on OTT Platform), Sarah Jane Dias (Most Stylish Glamour Icon), Mukesh Rishi (Most Versatile Actor in Supporting Roles), Anubhav Singh Bassi (Youth Icon) and Malvika Raaj & Sonaakshi Raaj (Most Stylish Sister Duo).

Speaking on her spectacular achievement, Snehal said, "Helping women lose weight and get leaner is not the only goal that Snehal Adsule's CurviCare works towards. The primary objective is to help women from all backgrounds build healthier habits that last for their lifetime, which means they are sustainable, easy to adopt, and personalized according to each woman's individual lifestyle. Till date, the entrepreneur and her venture have helped thousands of women from all corners of the world embrace a new, healthier way of living."

Snehal is a certified healthcare professional herself, with an MD in Alternative Medicine, Diploma in Nutrition and Diet Planning, and specializations in Counselling, REBT Therapy and BHMS. Paving all new charters by being the first in the family to start her own business, Snehal's efforts have earned her recognition from corners far and wide.

She was felicitated with the Sarvochh Seva Samman Award by NMIMS in May 2018, the Most Trusted Dietitian of the Year in January 2019, the Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, February 2021, and was among the Top 10 Finalists for the Times of India She Unlimited Awards 2020.

Having served more than 10,000+ clients in 51 countries, Snehal also has a massive social media following - 440k+ followers on Instagram alone! When asked what drives her and CurviCare towards their relentless efforts, Snehal says, "We are optimists at heart! Health is within reach for all women - all they need is a little guidance and support." The upbeat, bold yet deeply rooted individual that Snehal is, she believes in establishing a personal connection with her clients to be able to carve the best way forward for them to achieve their long-term goals.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor