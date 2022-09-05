Dr. Sohini Sastri felicitated successful woman Astrologer, Life Coach and Philanthropist at Shakti Awards Ceremony

September 5: NewX and India News organised the We Women Want conclave & Shakti Awards on 24th August 2022 at Le Meridian Hotel in New Delhi to celebrate the unconquerable courage of women and their empowerment.

Dr Sohini Sastri was awarded as a successful woman Astrologer, Life Coach and Philanthropist by Kiran Bedi Ji, the 1st woman IPS officer in India and an Indian social activist & former lieutenant governor of Puducherry. She is felicitated by the president, Vice President and governors of three states for her contribution to astrology and society, and she is also considered the Best Astrologer in India by different portals and media. She is in the top 10 astrologers in the world. She has written many books about astrology and is a regular columnist in many popular magazines, and is a very popular face on different TV shows. She established herself as a successful woman in this men-dominated society against all odds. She is the true example of Women Empowerment – ‘Nari Shakti’.

The other awardees were Dr. Deepa Malik, who got Padma Shri, Khel Ratna & Arjuna Award, India’s First Woman Paralympics Medalist, Chaanv Foundation, the foundation for acid attack survivors; Smt. Pooja Gehlot, Wrestling Bronze Medalist; Smt. Shweta Sharma, Asian Para Games Para athlete; Smt. Ritu Rani, Ex-Captain Indian Hockey Team; Smt. Nitu Ghanghas, Boxing Gold Medalist Commonwealth Games; Smt. Pinki Rani Jangra, Boxing Bronze Medalist Commonwealth Games; Smt. Kavita Bhartia, Fashion Designer; Smt. Rina Dhaka, Fashion Designer; Smt. Anjul Bhandari, Fashion Designer; Smt. Gurpreet Kaur Sonel, Fashion Designer; Smt. Mallika Sadani, Founder of The Moms Co.; Smt. Rouble Nagi, Founder of Rouble Nagi Art Foundation; Smt. Sharvari Wagh, Actress; Smt. Richa Mehta, Influencer; Smt. Ashi Khanna, Content Creator; Smt. Sejal Kumar, Digital Creator; Smt. Suhani Shah, Mentalist; Smt. Madan Mohit Bharadwaj, Founder of SheWings; Smt. Dr Shweta Singh, Founder & CEO Ennoble IP; Smt. Shaily Mehrotra, CEO & Founder @Fixderma India Pvt. Ltd.; Priyanka Chaudhary Raina, Co-Founder of MAATE; Dr. Sanchita Sharma Thukral, Astrologer & Life Coach; Dr. Sabhyata Gupta, Gynaecologist and Gynae-Oncologist, Medanta; Dr. Meenu Walia, Senior Director & Medical Oncologist, Max Hospital; Dr Vidhi Chaudhary, Professor, Obstetrician Doctor & Gynaecologist; Dr. Ritu Punhani, Gynaecologist & IVF Specialist, Indira IVF; Smt. Anshu Gupta, Managing Director of Sarvodaya Health Care & Sarvodaya Foundation.

Other renowned personalities were also present at the event. Shri Anurag Thakur, current Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the Second Modi ministry; Smt. Kaveree Bamzai is an Indian journalist, author and film critic; Khushbu Sundar is an Indian actress, politician, film producer, and television presenter; and a few others.

Everyone was honoured and graced, and all women truly made themselves an example of Nari Shakti by their indomitable spirit in their respective working fields.

