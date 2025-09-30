Dr. Sohini Sastri Invited as Special Guest at Raj Bhavan, Rajasthan

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 30: 2 times President Awardee and World-renowned astrologer, life coach and philanthropist, Brand Ambassador - World Record of Excellence, England, Dr. Sohini Sastri, was recently invited as a special guest to Raj Bhavan (Governor's House), Rajasthan, for an exclusive meet and greet with Haribhau Kishanrao Bagde, Governor of Rajasthan.

During the cordial meeting, which lasted for over an hour, they discussed social welfare initiatives, astrology, and Dr. Sastri's acclaimed literary contributions to the field. The Hon'ble Governor, who has already read and appreciated Dr. Sastri's book Corporate & Professional Astrology, once again praised her extensive knowledge and valuable insights.

On this occasion, Dr. Sastri presented him with her latest work, Astrology & Medical Science, which beautifully connects ancient astrological wisdom with modern medical understanding. The Governor expressed great joy on receiving the book and acknowledged the importance of astrology in guiding human life.

To mark the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Dr. Sastri also presented a flower bouquet and an idol of Maa Durga to the Governor, symbolizing blessings, prosperity, and strength.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sohini Sastri shared, "It was truly an honor to meet the Hon'ble Governor once again and engage in meaningful discussions on social work, my astrological books, astrology, and many other significant topics. His appreciation of my contributions is deeply encouraging."

This special interaction further highlights Dr. Sohini Sastri's remarkable contribution to astrology, literature, and social work, strengthening her legacy as one of India's most respected astrologers.

