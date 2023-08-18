Dr. Vijay Kishor Bansal: A Beacon of Social Service in Agra, Nicknamed “Bhamashah”

New Delhi (India), August 18: Agra, known for its iconic Taj Mahal, boasts not only architectural marvels but also individuals dedicated to the betterment of society. Among them, Dr. Vijay Kishore Bansal, fondly referred to as the “Bhamashah” of Agra, shines as a prominent social worker with an unyielding commitment to the welfare of the people. His selfless contributions have earned him this honorable moniker, and his influence extends across various major social organizations within the city.

Dr. Bansal’s reputation reached new heights during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to the calls made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Dr. Bansal channeled his resources towards assisting the destitute, vulnerable, and those returning home from different states. His efforts included coordinating the delivery of around 25 lakh food packets through collaboration with the police, administrative bodies, and voluntary organizations. This exceptional dedication did not go unnoticed; he was recognized and honored by both central and state government authorities for his invaluable contributions. In addition to national acclaim, Dr. Bansal’s commitment to service garnered international recognition, with several foreign universities awarding him honorary doctorate degrees.

With a longstanding affiliation with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Dr. Vijay Kishore Bansal’s commitment to social service is deeply rooted. Following the inspiration of Sah Sarkaryavah Krishna Gopal, he undertook the responsibility of overseeing 5 (Five) primary schools in Mathura, an endeavour motivated by his faith in education as a transformative tool. Sah Sarkaryavah Krishna Gopal himself had been a student at one of these institutions, further solidifying the link between Dr. Bansal’s work and the organization’s ethos.

Dr. Bansal’s spiritual beliefs and values play a vital role in his dedication to service. His unwavering faith in his mother, Kaila Devi, coupled with the teachings of his parents, Indra Bansal and Girraj Kishore Bansal, form the bedrock of his principles. Rooted in a deep trust in the divine, Dr. Bansal approaches life with detachment from material possessions. For him, the pursuit of selfless service and the continuation of the social and religious legacies left by his father, Baba Rambabu Bansal, are his life’s calling.

The legacy of service initiated by his father, Giraj Kishore Bansal, a harmonious blend of business and benevolence, was instrumental in shaping Dr. Vijay Kishore Bansal’s perspective. His father’s dedication to both social work and commerce inspired him to commit himself to the cause of uplifting society, transcending conventional boundaries.

Dr. Vijay Kishore Bansal’s journey from a compassionate heart to a recognized and revered social worker exemplifies the transformative power of dedication and the profound impact one individual can have on a community. His embodiment of the title “Bhamashah” serves as a reminder that unwavering commitment to the betterment of society can truly make a lasting difference.

