Dr. Vivek Bindra is coming to Mumbai for His Bounce Back Event: Great prospect for corporates, SMEs, MSMEs, Students and Businessmen

November 11: Good news for all the corporate entrepreneurs, solopreneurs, students and many budding wantrepreneurs! Grab the chance to get mentored by one of the world’s leading Business Coach and International Motivational Speaker, who holds ten Guinness World Records for the largest webinars on diverse topics- Dr Vivek Bindra. The power-packed & popular business seminar- Bounce Back event will be held at Asia’s biggest Shanmukhananda Auditorium, Mumbai, on 20th November 2022, from 11 am to 3 pm.

The highly sought-after event will take place under the guidance of renowned leadership consultant, corporate trainer & inspirational business coach Dr Vivek Bindra, the founder and CEO of Bada Business. The expert will be seen providing unparallel business strategies & solutions to all your burning problems along with training and inspiring ambitious business professionals.

According to the event management company, the upcoming event has already created a big buzz among the businessmen, marketing professionals and students in Mumbai and nearby regions. People, especially the people who want to grow their businesses, are looking forward to this unmissable grand opportunity that holds the capacity to transform and push their business careers on the success track and growth. Hearing the most influential voice and learning tips and business skills from a trusted coach in person can give them manifold paybacks like helping them to know how to start a new business, how to grow their business, how to attract new clients, how to manage their employees etc.

Awarded with Honorary PhD. Degree, Doctor of Philosophy, Dr Vivek, who has guided more than 1500+ corporate houses and entrepreneurs, trains and motivates his program attendees in such a way that it not only helps them to build a high-performance business culture in their organisation but also to design an effective business model that will leverage people, process and technology in their best combination.

The popularity of Dr Vivek Bindra’s expertise can be estimated by his social media platform followers, which run about 32 million and who belong to more than 138 nations. His YouTube channel is the World’s Most Subscribed Entrepreneurship YouTube Channel with more than 20 Million Subscribers. The ace Business Coach’s Facebook page is the fastest-growing entrepreneurship community with massive reach. His videos have got over 5.76 billion views across platforms. The learned man has penned around ten high-power motivational books.

The tickets to the Bounce Back event in Mumbai, addressed by Dr Bindra, have been selling out fast. Two Categories like Royal Diamond and Platinum have been already sold out.

Potential participants can book their seats for Diamond and Gold Category.

For a colossal promotion, the event has been advertised on multiple online and offline media platforms.

For more details on ticket/seat-related queries, one may visit the-.

Ticket Booking Link –https://bit.ly/3gJKc5o

Ticket Details -https://bit.ly/3FbeRmn

Bounce Back video :- https://youtu.be/Pz1P8z0ckNM

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor