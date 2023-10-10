Dr Vivek Bindra will now provide direct answers to all your questions through the "Bada Business Coach"

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], October 10: The motivational speaker and Business Coach, Dr Vivek Bindra has been guiding people across India for years on matters of business and entrepreneurship. He has taken the initiative to further promote the business sector in India through his role as the "Bada Business Coach." His goal is to provide accurate and valuable information to anyone looking to get involved in business more easily.

In the month of September, on the 23rd and 24th, Dr Vivek Bindra, along with Central Minister Shri Piyush Goyal, launched the country's first AI Business Coach, known as "Bada Business Coach" or BB Coach. This business coach has the capability to solve all your business-related problems effectively.

What is "BB Coach"?

"Bada Business Coach" is an AI tool designed to provide personalized consulting solutions for everyone's business-related issues. It listens to your queries and provides clear and direct answers, much like a personal consultant. This tool contains all the essential information related to business.

One unique feature of the BB Coach is that it incorporates all the content from Dr Vivek Bindra's YouTube channel and business courses. It also includes knowledge from the professors of "Bada Business Private Limited" along with information from the internet and business books.

What are the Key Features of "BB Coach"?

BB Coach is designed specifically for the common people of India and can understand and respond to your queries in both English and Hindi. It allows you to ask questions in Hindi and receive answers in the same language.

It not only answers your problems but can also help create outstanding social media content. It can design impressive logos for businesses.

BB Coach can assist in writing professional emails and WhatsApp messages, enhancing your professional communication. It can even help you create an excellent resume and prepare for your interviews.

Business research often requires a lot of time, but BB Coach can do research work for you quickly and efficiently. It includes case studies of business personalities from around the world, which can be very helpful.

How to Use "BB Coach"?

To use the BB Coach AI tool, you need to download the "Bada Business Community App" on your phone, where you will find the BB Coach.

As the world is rapidly progressing into a virtual realm, it's essential to keep up with the times. Dr Vivek Bindra has launched this AI Business Coach in the field of business to ensure that every Indian can easily establish their business over time.

