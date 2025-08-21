Dream11, MPL, Rummy apps face uncertain future as Parliament clears Online Gaming Bill

New Delhi, Aug 21 India’s most popular fantasy and card gaming apps, including Dream11, Mobile Premier League (MPL), My11Circle, PokerBaazi and RummyCircle, are staring at an uncertain future after the Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Online Gaming Bill, 2025.

The legislation outlaws real-money fantasy contests, poker, rummy and other pay-to-play platforms, dealing a severe blow to India’s $3.8 billion online gaming industry.

The bill also prohibits advertisements and financial transactions linked to such games, citing risks of addiction, psychological distress and financial ruin.

Dream11, valued at $8 billion and widely used during the Indian Premier League, along with $2.5 billion-valued MPL, Games24x7 (operator of My11Circle and RummyCircle), Junglee Games, WinZO, Howzat, SG11 Fantasy, GamesKraft (RummyCulture) and PokerBaazi are among the apps expected to be directly affected.

Nazara Technologies, which has an investment in PokerBaazi, may also feel the pinch despite its limited exposure to real-money gaming.

Industry groups have warned of large-scale fallout if the ban is enforced. They estimate nearly 200,000 jobs could be lost, alongside Rs 25,000 crore worth of foreign direct investment and Rs 20,000 crore in tax revenues.

Analysts also caution that the restrictions may drive nearly 45 crore Indian users toward illegal offshore gaming platforms.

Defending the move, Union IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the bill is designed to protect families and youth while fostering safe segments such as e-sports and casual online games.

“Online money games are prohibited. Youth and children addicted, families ruined. Massive frauds, credit card debt, even suicides,” he said, adding that the government chose the safety of middle-class households over revenues.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, recognises three segments of online play -- e-sports, online social games, and money-based gaming.

While e-sports will now get formal recognition and support through government schemes, money-based games have been declared harmful and banned outright.

The legislation also proposes the creation of a central authority to coordinate regulation, enforce compliance, and encourage innovation in the non-monetary segments of online gaming.

With both Houses of Parliament having cleared the bill, it will now head to the President for assent before becoming law.

