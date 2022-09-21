DRI foils gold smuggling attempts, seizes 65.46 kg bars

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 394 pieces of foreign-origin gold bars weighing approximately 65.46 kg from different locations in Mumbai, Patna and Delhi, the Union Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

It is one of the biggest seizures of smuggled gold in the recent past. The seized gold is valued at around Rs 33.40 crore. The gold was smuggled from neighbouring northeastern countries.

Specific intelligence indicated that a syndicate is actively planning to smuggle foreign-origin gold from Mizoram and using domestic courier consignment of supply chain and logistics company, the ministry said.

In order to interdict the contraband, "Op Gold Rush" was launched by DRI and a particular consignment declared to contain 'Personal Goods' destined to Mumbai was intercepted. Examination of the consignment at Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) on 19.09.2022 led to the recovery and seizure of 120 pieces of foreign origin gold biscuits weighing approximately 19.93 Kg and valued at about Rs 10.18 crore.

Further analysis and investigation revealed that 2 other such consignment, sent by same consignor from the same location to the same consignee, destined to Mumbai and in transit, were despatched through the same logistics company. The location of the consignments was traced.

The second consignment was located and intercepted in Bihar. Upon examination at the Warehouse of the logistics company, it led to recovery of 172 foreign origin gold bars weighing approximately 28.57 kgs and valued at about Rs 14.50 crore. Similarly, the third consignment was intercepted and examined at the Delhi hub of the logistics company which led to recovery and seizure of 102 pieces of foreign origin gold bars weighing approximately 16.96 kg and valued at about Rs 8.69 crore, the ministry said.

These series of detections have helped unearth novel modus operandi of smuggling foreign origin gold into India from the north eastern part of the country and through domestic courier route of logistics company. Such detections reinforce DRI's ability to detect and combat unique and sophisticated methods of smuggling.

"A total of 394 foreign origin gold bars weighing approximately 65.46 Kg and valued at approximately Rs 33.40 crore were recovered and seized in multi-city operations," the finance ministry said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor