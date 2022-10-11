DRiefcase Launches Healthy Bytes to simplify healthcare for You

Healthy Bytes

October 11: DRiefcase, India’s 1st integrated PHR app under the ABDM (Ayushman Bharat Digital MIssion), that helps users to digitally manage their health records has now launched a content platform ‘Healthy Bytes’ on the app and its website to simplify consumption of health information for users.

With the ardent misinformation that circulates on health-related topics, DRiefcase aims to simplify and declutter health information and provide its users access to well researched and reviewed information through this content platform. The blog covers articles on a wide range of health aspects such as healthcare, nutrition, mindfulness, sleep, fitness, etc.

Commenting on the launch of the blog, Harsh Parikh, Co-founder of DRiefcase, said, “Patient empowerment with health information is at the core of DRiefcase ethos. We started with giving patients universal or 24×7 access to their health information. Healthy Bytes is now a step towards enhancing the same.”

DRiefcase is a pioneer in building an integrated health ecosystem starting with the digital health locker, helping users manage their medical records for more than 5 years now. DRiefcase provides secure, easy-to-use access to personal health records, enabling users to maintain their family medical records online and access and share them anytime in a matter of seconds. DRiefcase is India’s 1st patient-side app to be approved for the ABDM with PHR and health locker capabilities.

