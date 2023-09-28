DU Digital Global Secures Pivotal Visa Processing Contract with the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi: A New Era of Excellence Begins

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 28: DU Digital Global Limited (NSE: DUGLOBAL), a distinguished global service provider, announces with immense pride its latest triumph: the acquisition of the coveted visa processing contract from the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi. Effective from 01 October 2023, the company will undertake the pivotal role of managing and submitting visa applications for aspiring travellers.

With an expansive international presence, DU Digital Global is at the forefront of administrative and non-judgmental tasks, expertly handling matters related to visa, passport, identity management, and other crucial citizen services. Its mastery in these domains has earned the trust of governments globally, cementing its reputation for delivering streamlined processes, impeccable security, and unparalleled service quality.

Speaking about this landmark achievement, Rajji Rai, Chairman of DU Digital Global Limited, said, "Securing this partnership with the Royal Thai Embassy is a testament to the global trust and excellence associated with DU Digital Global. Our seasoned team stands ready to provide a seamless and efficient visa application process for all applicants, reinforcing our leadership in delivering world-class administrative services for governments worldwide."

Prospective travellers to Thailand can now embark on their adventures with added confidence, knowing their visa processing is under the stewardship of an industry giant celebrated for its meticulous attention to detail, swiftness, and utmost discretion.

About DU Digital Global Limited:

DU Digital Global Limited stands tall as a beacon of excellence in the global services sector. Its forte lies in visa processing, passport facilitation, identity management, and a plethora of citizen-centric services. This unmatched dedication has garnered universal acclaim, making it a go-to partner for governments around the world. For more information, visit https://dudigitalglobal.com/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Bharat Khani

bharat.khani@dudigitalglobal.com

+91 9811804047

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor