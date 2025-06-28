Dubai's Dining Scene Gets a Flavorful Shake-Up with Chef Nazrul

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 28: A new wave of culinary innovation is stirring Dubai's upscale dining scene, led by Indian chef Nazrul Molla. Known for his fearless use of spices and cross-cultural ingredients, Chef Molla is making headlines with his modern interpretation of Indian cuisine, fusing tradition with global flair in a way that's delighting palates and challenging expectations.

At the acclaimed restaurant Masti, where he worked alongside renowned Chef Hari Nayak, Molla found the freedom to blur culinary boundaries. "It was like an artist's studio," he says. "We played with flavors, think Wasabi Prawns with curry leaf dust or Black Cod Tikka finished with a miso glaze. Each dish told a story that connected continents."

For Molla, the experience was not just about cooking but about evolving. Working in a multicultural kitchen with chefs from Lebanon, Japan, France, and India transformed his perspective. "Every shift felt like a masterclass," he shares. "We weren't just blending spiceswe were exchanging heritage, technique, and emotion."

What sets Chef Molla apart is his commitment to honoring the roots of Indian cuisine while presenting it through a fresh, globally informed lens. "Fusion isn't confusion it's a thoughtful partnership," he notes. "When done right, it brings out the essence of both traditions without compromising either."

His creations sparked curiosity among diners, especially Indians abroad. Many were surprised by how familiar flavors could be reimagined with elegance and depth. "Some said it was the first time they saw Indian food plated like fine dining yet still felt at home," Molla recalls.

Chef Molla's journey has taken him far beyond India's borders. His role as Executive Chef at the Holouly Group in Saudi Arabia sharpened his leadership and consistency in high-pressure kitchens. International experiences across Switzerland and Thailand further broadened his skill set, helping him develop a cooking identity that is both rooted and refined.

To young chefs entering the industry, his message is clear: never lose sight of your foundation. "Understanding your culture's cuisine is essential. But so is traveling, tasting, failing, and learning," he says. "Success in the kitchen comes from discipline, humility, and patience."

As he eyes future ventures possibly in Bangkok Chef Molla remains committed to his mission: presenting Indian cuisine as contemporary, elevated, and universally loved. With his bold ideas and global mindset, he is not just cooking food he's changing perceptions.

