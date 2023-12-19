Durex The Birds and Bees Talk Initiates Discourse on Adolescent Health at the 24th Edition of the Hornbill Festival

NewsVoir

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], December 19: Building on the success of the previous year, Durex The Birds and Bees Talk's collaboration at the 24th Hornbill Festival, yet again raised increased awareness about adolescent health and wellbeing in a culturally rich setting. During the ten-day festival, TBBT engaged the festival-goers in an open and informative dialogue, fostering a healthy environment for discussions that are often considered taboo.

Ravi Bhatnagar, Director, External Affairs and Partnerships, SOA, Reckitt, said, "We take immense pride as the Health Partner for the 24th Edition of The Hornbill Festival. Durex The Birds and Bees Talk spearheads this collaboration, recognising a significant opportunity to seamlessly weave health awareness into the vibrant tapestry of Nagaland. Together with Durex TBBT, we celebrate not only the Festival of Festivals but also the essence of culture, talent, and the importance of embracing health as an integral part of our collective journey."

Durex TBBT expanded its reach beyond the main arena, unveiling a rap album on December 9th at Imagiland to educate the youths with the influence of music. Renowned artists of the NorthEast- G'nie, Sudarshan Rai, A Hosea, and Nagaland's rap sensation Moko Koza captivated the crowd with their rap songs on Awareness, Inclusion, Equity and Consent.

"TBBT offers a unique curriculum addressing adolescents' mental and overall health. On this Hornbill Festival, let's celebrate the youth and revel in melodious songs. Our heartfelt thanks to TBBT for being the Health partner this year, uniting everyone to enjoy the Festival of Festivals," asserted Shanavas C, IAS, Deputy Commissioner & District Magistrate, Kohima, Nagaland.

Implemented by PLAN India under the thought leadership of Reckitt, the Birds and Bees Talk has made its presence felt among the visitors with their active public engagement. TBBT organised a painting competition on the theme "Express the vibrant colours of adolescence" to celebrate and encourage the creative expression of talented artists who can in turn inspire youths. Litoka Achumi was adjudged as the winner of the painting competition while Methsing Beshang and Vimhakho Sotetsu bagged the 1st and 2nd runners-up position, winning cash prizes up to 1 lac INR.

Director of Tourism, Nagaland, Keduosieu Metha said, "The Hornbill Festival serves as a symbol of harmony among diverse communities, bringing people together from various backgrounds. Partnering with TBBT not only aligns with the festival's values but also reinforces essential principles such as consent, equity, protection, inclusion, and awareness, especially among adolescents. The collaboration with TBBT is anticipated to enrich the festival's purpose and contribute to fostering a more unified and socially conscious community spirit this year."

This partnership yet again brought back the opportunity to actively connect with young adults and youth in the Northeast. By seamlessly incorporating this initiative into the 24th Edition of the Hornbill Festival, TBBT and the Nagaland government aimed to foster a more inclusive approach to adolescent health.

