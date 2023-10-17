E-Cell IIT Bombay launches Eureka! 2023: Asia's largest business model competition

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 17: IIT Bombay's Eureka! 2023, in its 26th edition, is back again as a five-month program that targets student-led startups, offering training, mentorship, and networking to shape their ideas into successful businesses. With prizes worth $120K, including AWS Credits, up for grabs Eureka! is a launchpad for innovation.

Having received 15K entries last year, Eureka! will start on October 15, with three intense training rounds, nurturing robust business models.

Networking opportunities with industry leaders, one-on-one mentorship, and a shot at securing funding from top VCs await the selected entrepreneurs. The program culminates with a pitch day during IIT-B's E-Summit in February 2024, granting finalists a chance to pitch to industry experts.

E-Cell IIT Bombay's Eureka! 2023 is Presented by Axis Bank, Co-Presented by WestBridge Capital, In Association with Amara Raja ACT and Maruti Suzuki Innovation as Innovation Partner, Healthcare Partner Emil Pharma, Venture Partner Venture Catalysts and Gold Partner Shiru Startup Cafe

Standout entrepreneurs may even win a sponsored trip to Princeton University and entry to the global Tiger Launch competition.

Past successes including BlisCare, Jeevan Lite, and Curomates testify to Eureka!'s impact.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor