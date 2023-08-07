E20 fuel currently sold at over 1,900 pumps: Govt in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], August 7 : Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) started selling E20 petrol in February 2023 and it is currently being sold at more than 1,900 retail outlets across the country, the Rajya Sabha was told on Monday.

E20 fuel is a blend of 20 per cent ethanol and the rest fossil-based fuel.

“Government is promoting biofuels with the broader objectives of reducing import dependency, generating employment, providing better remuneration to farmers, for associated environmental benefits, promoting better waste management practices, etc,” Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli, said in a written reply in the Upper House.

India has already rolled out 20 per cent blended fuel, though, in a phased manner, this year and widespread availability is expected in two years.

E20 blending in petrol was introduced in the country by the Centre with the aim of reducing the country's oil import cost, energy security, lower carbon emission, and better air quality, among others.

Notably, the government had advanced the target of E20 fuel from 2030 to 2025. It is projected that by 2025, the use of E20 fuel will contribute to the reduction of more than 200 lakh tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

Meanwhile, at a time E20 blended fuel is being launched, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited launched a pilot study on vehicles using E27 fuel and ethanol-blended diesel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor