Easier to build a strong child than to repair broken man

September 10: Children today are caught between modernity and tradition as the world is changing so quickly. As parents and educators, it is our duty to achieve the ideal balance between upholding the required traditional values and implementing the essential current changes.

All humans share a common cultural heritage and set of traditions. No matter where we go or where we originate from, we will always carry a piece of our culture with us. In order to help our growing children have a sense of belonging and connect with their roots, culture and traditions play a crucial role. A comprehensive grasp of our culture and customs will strengthen this connection.

Cultural awareness and knowledge about one’s traditions play an important role in helping children develop a positive sense of identity. Children’s identity development is greatly aided by cultural awareness and knowledge of one’s own traditions.

Our current generation of young children will be the ones to pass on our heritage, culture, beliefs, and legacy to the next generation. As a result, teaching our kids about our culture and traditions at an early age not only benefits the kids but also instils in them a sense of duty to preserve and carry on this rich and varied legacy.

Braj Gopika Seva Mission(BGSM) started organising camps for kids in the year 2008 under the initiative called Baal Sanskar Program. The number of programs is largely dependent on the common vacation of schools to ensure maximum participation. It goes on uninterruptedly, with a minimum of two programs each year. During the corona pandemic also, it was online, and it was more helpful than the offline version because it connected aspirants worldwide.

Thousands of children are benefited from this program since its inception under the able guidance of Poojniya Raseshwari Devi and Swami Yugal Sharan Ji.

The curriculum of the Baal Sanskaar Program is profusely influenced by the spiritual heritage of India. A typical day starts at 4.30 in the morning with Arti, Vedic chants and yoga. Staying inside the ashram campus among sanyasis with limited personal conveniences makes them learn life skills and makes them strong from the inside. Seven days of practice is not sufficient enough to bring transformation, but the learnings certainly lay a foundation which proves to be a building block towards shaping their personality.

In order to help children transition into adulthood as informed, self-assured, welcoming, and inclusive citizens, BGSM believes in laying a strong foundation of acceptance and belonging by encouraging and involving our kids in cultural celebrations as well as accepting the diverse social network.

