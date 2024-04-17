East-West Seed India Launches High-Yielding Hybrid Pumpkin, Yieldpro 169, Promising More Prosperity For Smallholder Farmers

East-West Seed India launched YieldPro 169, a semi-bushy, high-vigor hybrid pumpkin, at a Mega Field Day organized at Bastihalli, Pandavapur Taluk, Mandya District. Over 200 local farmers, dealers, seed sellers, nursery owners, and a wide range of agricultural professionals attended the launch. With its unique features, YieldPro 169 promises to revolutionize pumpkin farming by offering a higher yield per acre due to increased plant population, excellent virus tolerance, early harvesting of existing varieties, and adaptability to various climates and soils.

East-West Seed India’s Country General Manager, G C Shivakumar, said, “Innovation stands at the heart of East-West Seed’s commitment to bolstering both living standards and food security. Our latest hybrid creations embody our pledge to supply top-tier, regionally tailored vegetable seeds. Serving more than 1.5 million smallholder farmers across India, our resolve are steadfast to persist in our efforts, promoting sustainable farming methods and improved nutritional outcomes.”

Anand Patil, the National Sales Director at East-West Seeds India, highlighted the advantages of Yield Pro 169 for farmers. He pointed out that many farmers have been moving away from pumpkin cultivation due to increased disease susceptibility, rising cultivation costs, and, subsequently, lower returns on investment. Yield Pro 169 addresses these concerns by offering a solution that increases yield and enhances profitability with the need for less land.

This is possible because Yield Pro 169 allows planting an additional 700-750 plants per acre, thanks to its plant habit. Additionally, this variety boasts significant virus tolerance, produces uniform fruits, and is well-suited for long-distance transportation. Patil emphasized that by opting for Yield Pro 169, farmers could expect a 15-20% increase in yield and a 20-25% increase in income, making it a highly beneficial choice for those looking to improve their farming outcomes.

YieldPro 169 hybrid pumpkins are characterized by their flat, round, smooth fruits with dark green skin and yellowish-orange flesh. They combine aesthetic appeal with superior taste and nutritional value. Weighing in at 4-5 kilograms and reaching maturity between 80-90 days after sowing, YieldPro 169 is designed for efficiency and profitability.

Woman farmer Mamatha of Basthihalli, Mandya District, has experienced first-hand the benefits of YieldPro 169. “Product YieldPro has good heat-set and yield with low maintenance and cost, due to more plant per acre and hence more yield than traditional products and agronomy & due to exceptional virus tolerance,” she says, highlighting the hybrid’s performance.

East-West Seed India was the Winner in Sustainable Supply Chain Leadership and Outstanding Customer-Centric Supply Chain at the 2nd Business World Supply Chain Competitiveness Awards 2023, New Delhi. And also won ‘The National Award for Empowering Vegetable Farmers MSME Brand of the Year in the MSME category awarded by the Hon’ble Union Minister of MSME, Shri Narayan Rane, Government of India in 2023. East-West Seed India has received recognition as a Great Place to Work.

