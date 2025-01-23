Eastman Auto and Power: Celebrating the Milestone of 10 Million Batteries

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], January 23: Eastman Auto & Power, a leading provider of power solutions, today announced the significant milestone of crossing 10 million batteries in production and sales for e-rickshaw. This achievement reflects the company's unwavering commitment to innovation, strategic partnerships, and the increasing demand for advanced battery technology.

The company since its inception in 2006 has established over 400+ strong partnerships with leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the automotive and energy storage industries, which have been instrumental in the expansion of its innovative battery technology that has revolutionized the e-rickshaw market. This has enabled Eastman to consistently deliver high-performance solutions, boost product offerings, and strengthen its market presence in newer categories such as solar solutions to become India's leading exporter of solar batteries.

Shekhar Singal, Managing Director, Eastman Auto & Power Ltd., said, "This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our team towards quality and service as well as the trust placed in us by our valued partners. Our commitment to powering India's journey of Make in India for the world is highlighted by this milestone. We are proud to be at the forefront of energy storage solutions, providing our consumers with dependable and cost-efficient energy options that pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive future."

Looking ahead lithium-based batteries and newer chemistries shall be a key driver for growth and innovation at Eastman Auto & Power. The company seeks to position itself as an innovator in the energy transition space bringing technology agnostic value propositions for its consumers. The R&D at Eastman is also being bolstered as the company focuses on bringing new value propositions around solar and e-mobility spaces. The increasing demand for efficient energy storage solutions has also encouraged the company to invest further in manufacturing. By June 2025, EAPL is set to achieve close to 25 GW manufacturing capacity, with 4 GW dedicated to lithium-ion battery production.

Eastman has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years in its revenues. The company has experienced a growth of over 5X in 5 years, reflecting the growing demand for its products and solutions. To continue its trajectory Eastman plans to enhance its manufacturing capabilities with new plants for its storage, power electronics and solar PV panel businesses.

Eastman Auto & Power continues its journey of leading the charge in the sector by collaborating with partners and building upon its expertise to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions that empower a cleaner and more efficient world.

