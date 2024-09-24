EC-Council Unleashes AI-Powered Ethical Hackers on Cybercrime

NewsVoir

Tampa (Florida) [US], September 24: EC-Council, a world leader in cybersecurity certification, education, training, today announced the launch of Certified Ethical Hacker CEH v13 with AI-powered capabilities, a first-of-its-kind certification in cybersecurity. Long recognized as the #1 ethical hacking certification in the world, the new and improved groundbreaking program integrates artificial intelligence (AI) learning into ethical hacking practices, giving professionals advanced skills and tools to battle global cybercriminals.

CEH v13 provides in-depth training by integrating AI into all five phases of ethical hacking, from reconnaissance and scanning to gaining access, maintaining access, and covering tracks to help bridge the AI Chasm. Through the course, learners will be equipped to leverage AI to enhance their hacking techniques, hack AI systems to automate their ethical hacking tasks while driving up to 40% efficiency in cyber defense and doubling their productivity.

"AI has already begun to radically transform the cybersecurity landscape," said Jay Bavisi, Group President of EC-Council. "The launch of CEH v13 represents a major leap forward in cybersecurity education, with AI taking center stage in the curriculum. As AI tools for both attackers and defenders continue to proliferate, building AI skills is already becoming a key factor for employers looking to hire and retain cybersecurity talent."

Inspired by the findings of EC-Council's 2024 CEH Threat Report, the CEH v13 program is designed to leverage a unique four-phase learning framework based on the principles of Learn, Certify, Engage, and Compete, offering current and prospective cybersecurity professionals comprehensive knowledge of AI in cybersecurity through courses and hands-on learning experiences. The program includes 221 labs, attack vectors, hacking tools, a lab environment which simulates real-time environment and a Capture the Flag global hacking competition which will run all year long. The year-long competition allows individuals to continually sharpen their skills as needed while keeping them prepared to operate and defend in an increasingly complex cyber environment.

As part of the CEHv13 program, trainees will participate in 40 hours of rigorous training though instructional practice and education, followed by a yearlong, month-to-month competition across various technologies to help learners obtain world class operational skills in ethical hacking.

Course participants will experience more than 550 attack techniques and 4000+ commercial grade security tools.

Key highlights of CEH v13 include:

* World's first ethical hacking program harnessing the power of AI

* Master AI-driven skills and Learn Hacking AI systems: Learn to leverage AI for enhanced hacking techniques and how to identify and exploit vulnerabilities in AI systems.

* Core domains of Cybersecurity: CEH strengthen your core domains of cybersecurity with a practical learning approach, which enables CEH to map across 45+ job roles over many industries.

* Focus on the OWASP Top 10 AI Attacks: Gain expertise in mitigating threats like prompt injection, insecure output handling, training data poisoning, and more.

* 221 hands-on labs and 4000+ commercial-grade hacking tools: Develop practical skills in a real-time simulated environment.

* Knowledge-Based and Practical Exam: Validate your skills with both a 4-hour, knowledge-based exam and a 6-hour, fully practical exam as part of the CEH Master program.

For more information about the Certified Ethical Hacker CEH v13, visit www.eccouncil.org/cehv13ai/.

EC-Council invented the Certified Ethical Hacker. Founded in 2001 in response to 9/11, EC-Council's mission is to provide the training and certifications apprentice and experienced cybersecurity professionals need to keep corporations, government agencies, and others who employ them safe from attack.

Best known for its Certified Ethical Hacker program, EC-Council today offers 200 different pieces of training, certificates, and degrees in everything from Computer Forensic Investigation and Security Analysis to Threat Intelligence and Information Security. An ISO/IEC 17024 Accredited Organization recognized under the U.S. Defense Department Directive 8140/8570 and many other authoritative cybersecurity bodies worldwide, EC-Council has certified over 350,000 professionals across the globe. EC-Council is the gold standard in cybersecurity education and certification, trusted by seven of the Fortune 10, half of the Fortune 100, and the intelligence communities of 150 nations.

A truly global organization with a driving belief in bringing diversity, equity, and inclusion to the modern cybersecurity workforce, EC-Council maintains 11 offices in the US, the UK, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia.

The company can be reached online at www.eccouncil.org.

Press Contact: press@eccouncil.org.

