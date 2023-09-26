ED files supplementary chargesheet against former Cuttack MLA

New Delhi [India], September 26 : The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has filed the second supplementary prosecution complaint against the erstwhile Cuttack MLA Pravat Ranjan Biswal, his wife Laxmi Bilasani Biswal, Seashore Securities Ltd., Seashore Multipurpose Co-operative, their two directors Prashanta Kumar Dash, Pravat Kumar Dash and three others before the Special Court (PMLA) in Bhubaneshwar.

The ED said in a release on Tuesday said the special court has taken cognizance of the complaint. ED had earlier filed a prosecution complaint in this case in 2016 and the supplementary complaint was also filed in 2017.

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch of Odisha Police wherein a charge Sheet was also filed subsequently, under various sections of IPC, Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978 and Odisha Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 2011.

The investigation was subsequently taken up by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), SPE, SCB, Kolkata vide FIR No. RC.49/S/2014-Kol, dated June 5, 2014, pursuant to the order of the High Court of Orissa.

ED investigation revealed that Seashore Group of companies had collected huge funds from public through their registered cooperatives and these funds were further diverted to their other shell companies and various related individuals for concealing the source of such funds and thereby layering the same.

The proceeds of crime were also channelized through the accused persons as named in the supplementary complaint filed by ED.

Further investigation is under progress, ED said on Tuesday.

