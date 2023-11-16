EDG Cornerstone: Transforming Individuals, Businesses, and Academia with its customer engagement (OMGSM) service framework

Joseph Dolphin, Managing Partner & CEO, EDG Cornerstone

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 16: EDG Cornerstone, a leading Management Consulting, Technology Services, and People Transformation firm, has caught all the right attention in the industry with its unique customer engagement OMGSM (Organize, Manage, and Govern) framework. EDG Cornerstone’s mission is encapsulated in the E-D-G philosophy: “[E]xperience-In-A-Classroom,” “[D]eliver-To-Promise,” and “[G]o-With-You-To-Market.” This approach has successfully redefined traditional consulting and ushered in a new era of transformative impact on individuals, businesses, and academia.

The company operates through its three distinct growth engines: EDG Cornerstone (Innovation Engine), EDG Global Institute (People Transformation Engine), and EDG Global Business Services (Implementation Engine). Specializing in Strategy Consulting, CIO Advisory, Operations Advisory, Innovation, Improvement, Enterprise IT implementation and Support, and training. The company serves a diverse range of industries, including Retail and Consumer Goods, Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing and Life Sciences, Energy, Utility and Chemicals, and the Public Sector, with a presence in India, Malaysia, Singapore, North America, the UK and the Middle East.

“[E]xperience-In-A-Classroom” is a commitment to providing immersive and interactive educational experiences. EDG believes in bridging the gap between knowledge and practice, empowering individuals (How To Guidance), businesses (Talent to Value), and academia (Guru-Grad interface) to thrive in our ever-changing world. EDG Global Institute, the People Transformation engine, is revolutionizing education, offering over 50+ programs delivered by practitioners from esteemed institutions such as IIT, IIM, FMS, and NIFT. Training Program attendees don’t just “Learn To” but also “How To”, carrying ready-to-use tools, methods, and templates as key takeaways.

EDG Global Business Services, the Implementation engine, brings the customer engagement ethos in “[D]eliver-To-Promise.” This principle underscores the company’s commitment to deliver on time and budget, with quality. EDG’s metric-driven approach ensures that promises are not just words but are upheld through action. With a proven track record in managing multi-site/country projects, EDG has become a trusted partner for businesses worldwide.

In an ever-evolving IT industry where companies (and customers) find themselves continuously in the cycle of research, design, prototype, solution-to-sell, solution-to-deliver, migrate, upgrade, and retire, EDG Cornerstone stands out as a proven expert partner in “[G]o-With-You-To-Market.” Walking the corridors, articulating your value proposition, navigating the complex global markets, and connecting the dots in pre-sales and sales with and for your business acquisition teams.

EDG Cornerstone is perhaps the first Indian company to have implemented a 4-day work week for all its employees. One of the very few consulting organizations to carry a “Pay If You Like It” clause in its customer contracts. This OMGSM engagement framework makes EDG uniquely positioned to shape a brighter tomorrow for individuals, businesses, and academia alike in the Experience Economy.

For more information, please visit: www.edgcornerstone.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor