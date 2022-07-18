Edible oil price cut: Adani Wilmar cuts prices of edible oil up to Rs 30 per litre

Edible oil prices are coming down after the central government's intervention. In the last few days, oil companies have announced reduction in rates. Edible oil company Adani Wilmar, which once again sells products under the Fortune brand, has said it will cut rates after the fall in international oil prices. It was announced by the company to reduce the price of edible oil by Rs 30 per litre. Soybean oil prices have been cut the most. Earlier, Mother Dairy, which sells edible oil under the Dhara brand, cut the price of soybean and rice bran oil by Rs 14. Meanwhile, the food ministry had called a meeting on July 6 to discuss the prices of edible oil. Meanwhile, all edible oil companies have been directed to pass on the benefit of the fall in global prices to consumers.

In a statement, the company said, "Given the decline in global prices and the government's efforts to pass on the benefits of the cut in edible oil prices to consumers, Adani Wilmar has further reduced the prices of edible oil. The rate was also reduced last month." The price of Fortune Soybean Oil has been reduced from Rs 195 per liter to Rs 165 per litre. The price of sunflower oil has increased from Rs 210 per liter to Rs 199 per litre. The maximum retail price of mustard oil has been reduced from Rs 195 per liter to Rs 190 per litre. Also, the price of Fortune Rice Bran Oil has been reduced from Rs 225 per liter to Rs 210 per litre. Angshu Malik, Managing Director and CEO, Adani Wilmar said, "We have passed on the benefits of the price cuts globally to customers and the new goods will hit the market soon."