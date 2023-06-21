Educate kids to spread harmony and equality for the better future

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

California [US], June 21: The Gurudwara Sahib at Riverside, California hosted a special event.

At this occasion, Paramjit Singh, Chairman and Sodhi Singh Shoker, President of the Gurdwara Sahib Riverside told the participants (Sangat) about the efforts being undertaken by the Gurdwara management for past many years to teach young children of the community about the Sikhism and Punjabi language. Singh said "there are more than four hundred young students who come to the Gurdwara Sahib regularly to learn Gurumukhi and Gurbani."

Narinder Singh, Secretary of Gurdwara Sahib added that the Sikh youth

eed to take the responsibilities of the Gurdwaras and management, so that we with collaborated efforts we can continue to keep our tradition and culture enriched for a long term.

Meanwhile, Sangat was blessed by the Gurbani Kirtan at the Gurdwara Sahib followed by langar.

Dr Jasmeet Kaur Bains, the first ever elected Sikh member of the state assembly, California, USA also participated at this occasion as a special guest. Speaking at this occasion, she emphasized on the need for Sikh youth to join politics and let the world know more about Sikhism and its virtues. Dr Bains further added "Sikhs have been present in the Unites States for more than a hundred years now but somehow there representation in politics is limited." The Gurdwara management felicitated Dr Bains with a Gold medal and siropau for her contribution to the Sikh community.

Everyone present at this ceremony agreed upon the need to educate our kids about the great teachings of Sikh Guru's, spread harmony and equality, which form foundation of Sikhism.

