Educated youth are the biggest strength to fuel the progress of India in Amrit Kaal, says Ram Nath Kovind

Chandigarh [India], June 12: "Chandigarh University has set new benchmarks of quality higher education by featuring among the World's Top Universities," said former President of India Ram Nath Kovind, who addressed the annual Convocation 2023 at Chandigarh University, Gharuan on Friday.

More than 1,400 students were awarded undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD degrees during the annual convocation out of which 45% are women. Further, 22 girls out of 35 have been conferred Gold Medals. 21 girls out of the total 35 have received their doctorate degrees.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind was the chief guest for the occasion, who awarded the degrees and Gold Medals to the achievers. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chandigarh University Chancellor, Dr. (Prof.) R S Bawa, Pro-Chancellor Chandigarh University; and Dr. Manpreet Singh Manna, Vice Chancellor Chandigarh University, were also present on this auspicious occasion.

While addressing the gathering at the annual convocation, former President Ram Nath Kovind said, "Chandigarh University has built a good reputation as one of the premier institutions of India within a short span of 11 years, owing to which it has been ranked among the Top Universities of the World. Through the years, the university has been a hub of research and innovation by inculcating the spirit to participate, indulge, and innovate among its students. With more than 703 patents filed in a year, Chandigarh University has been ranked 1st in India by the Office of Controller General of Patents, Designs, Trademarks and Geographical Indications, Government of India."

Adding to his convocation address, he said, "Educated youth is the biggest strength which will fuel the progress of India in Amrit Kaal, and the New Education Policy introduced after 34 years aims to prepare the Indian youth for the world of tomorrow. As you graduate today, you are not only being conferred a degree, but you are also bestowed with new expectations, and responsibilities to contribute towards the society and the nation." He further said that India is moving towards women empowerment and women leadership, which is an indicator of its bright future. "The educated girls will strengthen the journey of our India's progress and play a vital role in making it a Global Knowledge Hub," he said.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind further said, "While it is said that India is slowly moving towards becoming the 'Vishwa Guru', when we look at it inclusively over the years, India is already a superpower. It has showcased its increasing power to the world through several bold decisions such as the development of COVID vaccination and deportation of Indians during the Russia-Ukraine war." He also stated that G-20 Summit being hosted by India is further proof of India's growing power and is a great opportunity for the nation to highlight its inclusive growth and development to the world.

"The world now has faith in the leadership of India. And Ajaypal Singh Banga taking over as the President of the World Bank is clear proof. It is for the first time ever that an Indian has been given this position, which is a matter of pride for the entire nation and its citizens," said Former President Ram Nath Kovind throwing light on how India is gaining importance in the global arena.

While addressing the convocation, Satnam Singh Sandhu, chancellor of Chandigarh University (CU), congratulated the graduates who received their degrees during the convocation. He said that Convocation is the most unique and decorated occasion in everyone's life. He added, "As the students graduating today step into the new phase of professionalism, it is expected from them that they realize their responsibility as the youth of the nation and contribute to its development. India is a nation where no matter what background you come from, you can reach the top positions of the country through your hardwork and determination."

Talking about the recent rankings, Satnam Singh Sandhu, said that Chandigarh University aims at providing a world-class education to students and has been successfully doing it for years. "Chandigarh University performed remarkably well on various parameters and attained the 27th rank in the top universities of India in the recently released NIRF Rankings 2023. The University has been ranked 15th in Architecture at an All-India level, ranked 34th in the field of Pharmacy, 36th for offering quality education in Management, and 38th in Engineering. The overall rank of the university in these rankings is 45th," he said.

Sandhu further stated that Chandigarh University made a stellar debut in QS World University Subject Rankings in 2023 and it ranked 1st in India in the field of Hospitality Management, 11th in India in the field of Engineering and Technology, Computer Science & Information Systems, ranked 12th in the field of Mechanical Engineering, and 16th in India in the field of Business and Management Studies. "It was the youngest university in the world to make a debut in the prestigious QS World University Rankings 2023. Placed 2nd amongst the Private Universities from India, and 21st amongst all the Indian Universities (Government + Private) in QS World University Rankings 2022," he added.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh University Pro-Chancellor Dr. (Prof.) R S Bawa congratulated the passing-out students and wished them luck in their future endeavors. He said, "Chandigarh University provides a suitable academic environment to nurture its students into capable individuals, who can take the responsibility of nation-building and take it towards development through their talent, hard work, and dedication."

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website: https://www.cuchd.in/

