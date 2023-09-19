Eduverse Summit 2023: India’s only platform for global collaboration in higher education

ATK

New Delhi [India], September 19: Higher education witnessed seismic transformations driven by technological advancements, amplifying its scope, impact and outcomes. Simultaneously, the surge in global student mobility, coupled with hybrid and online learning options, have seen a growing number of students pursuing education abroad. However, these opportunities also bring challenges and roadblocks to make quality global education accessible to everyone.

Eduverse Summit 2023 recognizes these issues and aims to initiate a global dialogue to address them with a unified consensus. Billed as India’s most dynamic conference for education leaders, this summit will bring together 1,200+ notable higher education institutions (HEIs), academic visionaries, policymakers, and thought leaders on one stage. Commencing on October 26, 2023 in New Delhi, this three-day event will discuss a range of crucial topics, each playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of education.

Sarah Todd, Vice President (Global), Griffith University, Australia is the summit’s Global Chairperson, while Prof (Dr) T G Sitharam, Chairman, All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), is leading the national contingent as the India Chairperson. The summit will witness these distinguished speakers taking to the stage on the opening day:

* Ved Mani Tiwari, Chief Executive Officer, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC)

* Manoj Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, EdCIL India Limited

* Mohit Gambhir, President & CEO, Verispire, Former Founder Director, Innovation Cell, Ministry of Education, Government of India

* Ira Singhal, Special Secretary, Education, Arunachal Pradesh

* Victor Tomiczek, Director, International Recruitment and Global Partnerships, Cape Breton University

* Warren Emanuel, Director, University and College Counseling, American Embassy School

* Dr Nancy Richmond, Marketing Professor, College of Business, Florida International University

Together, these visionary academic leaders have curated a well-balanced summit agenda to highlight sector-wide pertinent issues such as the rise of EdTech, student mobility post-COVID-19, role of diversity and inclusion in education, among others.

Registration for Eduverse Summit is in full swing, as education leaders are keen to join the eminent speakers at panel discussions, fireside chats and interact with them. It is being seen as a ‘one-of-kind’ stage where global education movers and shakers will meet, interact, share their learnings, evaluate new practices, and outline new agendas.

The summit aims to provide tangible takeaways for all participants to enhance their educational experience. The summit will focus on breaking gender barriers in education, encouraging collaborations, upholding technological ethics, and fostering lifelong learning. Let's delve deeper into each of these transformative agendas:

Digital Transformation in Education: In the present digital age, the integration of technology into education is no longer optional but imperative. The Eduverse Summit 2023 aims to remain at the forefront of this transformation, enabling institutions to harness the power of new digital tools and platforms.

Inclusive and Accessible Education: The Eduverse Summit 2023 advocates for education that is accessible to all, regardless of physical or geographical constraints. The summit’s agenda has dedicated discussions on how to make education accessible and inclusive beyond borders and socioeconomic constraints.

Global Perspective in Education: In an increasingly interconnected world, the summit recognizes the importance of a collective approach in education. It will actively promote international collaborations and cross cultural experiences for both students and faculty.

Sustainable Education for Sustainable Future:

Education is not only a means to personal growth, but also a pathway to a sustainable future. Through partnerships and initiatives focused on sustainability education, the Eduverse Summit aims to encourage educators to adopt environmentally conscious processes and practices.

Holistic Development as Key Focus in Education:

Traditional metrics of success in education are evolving. The agenda is at the forefront of redefining success measurement by emphasizing on holistic development. The summit aims to present and promote the evaluation of students' critical thinking skills, creativity, adaptability, and problem-solving abilities. This shift in perspective will ensure that education prepares students for the complexities of the modern world.

Upholding Technological Ethics in Education:

The integration of technology in education brings immense opportunities, and challenges in equal measures. The Eduverse Summit 2023 agenda focuses on the need to take a stand on technological ethics by promoting responsible and ethical use of digital tools and platforms. It ensures that students are equipped with digital literacy skills and that educators are well-versed in ethical technology practices, that safeguard privacy and security.

Education for Lifelong Learning:

Learning does not end with graduation. Lifelong learning is one of the most crucial things in today’s world, and Eduverse Summit’s agenda addresses it very well. At the event, stakeholders will gather to foster a culture of lifelong learning in education by offering continuous education and skill development opportunities. It will also discuss the tenets of India’s much-celebrated National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which promotes vocational and short-term learning. The aim of these discussions is to find ways to prepare individuals to adapt to changing job markets and encourage personal and professional growth.

Preserving Cultural Identity:

Cultural diversity is a rich tapestry of human experience, and Eduverse Summit agenda celebrates it as an essential aspect of education. By preserving cultural identity through inclusive curriculum, multicultural events, and cultural exchange programs, the dialogue will ensure that education reflects the diversity of the world and fosters intercultural understanding.

Mental Health and Well-Being:

The mental health and well-being of students and educators are paramount to the educational experience. Mental health support services, stress management resources, and nurturing educational environments are priorities on the Eduverse Summit agenda. By addressing mental health, educators can enable students to flourish academically and personally.

Eduverse Summit's commitment to advance the higher education agenda is not just about responding to current challenges but also enlisting future trends. By focusing on these key agenda topics, this summit is paving the way for a more inclusive, equitable, and holistic educational approach that will empower learners to thrive in the 21st century and beyond.

