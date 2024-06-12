Egis Bolsters Healthcare in Gurugram, India with Continued IT Centre Support

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 12: Egis, a leading international group in consulting, construction engineering, and mobility, has announced the extension of its support to the Civil Surgeon's Office in Gurugram for the second year, enhancing the Civil Surgeon's Office capabilities in secure data management, thereby improving the delivery of healthcare services.

Egis first helped to establish an IT Center in India during the COVID-19 pandemic. Building on that foundation, the Group is now expanding the support with additional IT infrastructure to meet the country's growing needs. This initiative aligns with Egis' core values and responsibility toward improving people's lives and driving meaningful change in critical sectors such as healthcare, environmental sustainability, energy conservation, digital transformation, and regional development.

Sandeep Gulati, MD, Egis South Asia, "We are deeply honored and privileged to have supported the establishment of the IT center at the Civil Surgeon's office in Gurugram during the pandemic. The IT center proved invaluable for both authorities and patients in managing critical records and data. This year, we continue our support by enhancing the facilities at the IT Centre to accommodate more patients. We are confident that the IT center will remain a valuable resource for authorities in upholding essential records and information in the foreseeable future."

Egis recognizes the emerging challenges within the healthcare sector, intensified by the rise of artificial intelligence and increased cybersecurity threats that can disrupt pharmaceutical supply chains, preventing essential healthcare from reaching the regions that need them most. The Group is dedicated to addressing these multifaceted challenges by advancing innovations and strengthening data management resilience to ensure that vital healthcare services are accessible in India, thereby significantly enhancing the welfare of its citizens.

Egis is an international player active in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility service sectors. We create and operate intelligent infrastructure and buildings capable of responding to the climate emergency and helping to achieve more balanced, sustainable, and resilient territorial development. With operations in 120 countries, Egis places the expertise of its 18,000 employees at the disposal of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovation accessible to all projects. Through its wide-ranging fields of activity, Egis is a central player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world.

