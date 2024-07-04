Egis Enhances Education Opportunities for Students at NeeV

NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 4: Reaffirming its commitment as a responsible corporate citizen, Egis, a leading global consulting, construction, engineering and operating firm has announced its continued support of NeeV, a learning centre for underserved communities, operated by the Bharat Memorial Charitable Trust.

Under the banner of its core value, "Being Responsible", Egis extended its support for the second year by enriching the schooling experience at NeeV. This commitment extends to improving infrastructure, delivering expert consultancy services and providing essential academic resources. Additional initiatives at the center, such as an internal book donation drive have equipped the center with necessary educational materials and stationery.

Recognizing the critical importance of access to quality, affordable education, Egis' initiatives at NeeV aim to cultivate a comprehensive educational environment where over 450 students and 43 facilitators can thrive. This holistic approach not only focuses on academic achievement, but also on developing crucial skills such as leadership, communication, and teamwork - all vital for success in the 21st century.

Sandeep Gulati, Managing Director - India & South Asia, Egis, said, "At Egis Group, we're committed to expanding our community engagement and CSR efforts to foster a brighter future. The lack of sufficient infrastructure stands out as a significant factor contributing to school dropouts in India. Given these challenges, it's imperative for all of us to come together and devise a comprehensive plan to enhance infrastructure and facilities in schools. Quality education acts as a crucial catalyst for children to unlock their full potential, which is fundamental for the socio-economic advancement of the nation. Through schooling, children not only gain academic knowledge but also develop crucial skills such as leadership, communication, and collaboration, vital for succeeding in the 21st century and we're delighted to renew our support for NeeV for the second consecutive year."

Dr. Shalini Malhotra, NeeV, commented, "Sustainable and lasting societal transformation hinges on the quality of academic development. We are immensely thankful to Egis for their relentless support in helping us build a nurturing environment so that underprivileged students are empowered to continue with their education, helping them envision a bright future for themselves and their loved ones."

In addition to educational initiatives, Egis is actively engaged in environmental conservation, addressing climate change and protecting the Earth for future generations. Egis has continuously expanded their community engagement and CSR support partnering with Hara Jeevan to conduct a significant tree plantation drive in Gurugram, planting more than 2000 saplings from August 2022. Egis has also supported the Chief Medical Officer's office, Gurugram to set up an IT center in 2021, enabling the office to secure data management, thereby improving the delivery of healthcare services.

NeeV is a learning center for the under-served under Bharat Memorial Charitable Trust (set up in 1997). It was initiated in 2007 with the intent of imparting education, vocational training and healthcare to the children of the economically weaker population of Gurgaon which has migrant laborers in large numbers.

The center is located in a village called Nangli Umarpur, a little off the Golf Course Extension Road. NeeV's beneficiaries come from within a radius of 3 kms and have been provided with a bus facility to ferry them to the center and back. They are primarily children of domestic help, gardeners, guards, drivers, masons, construction site workers and rickshaw pullers.

Egis is an international player active in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility service sectors. We create and operate intelligent infrastructure and buildings capable of responding to the climate emergency and helping to achieve more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development. With operations in 120 countries, Egis places the expertise of its 18,000 employees at the disposal of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovation accessible to all projects. Through its wide-ranging fields of activity, Egis is a central player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world.

