EHV announces HOSA Goa

, the company behind Indian Accent, Comorin and the recently launched Koloman in New York, is excited to announce the opening of its newest concept, HOSA in Siolim, Goa.

HOSA explores the culinary diversity of South India, beyond the familiar and also features a creative and energetic bar.

Rohit Khattar, Founder Chairman EHV/Old World Hospitality says. "We have always wanted to create a slightly more approachable and contemporary interpretation of the marvelous flavours of South India. Set on the waters opposite the magnificent St. Anthony's Church in Siolim, we hope Goa embraces our newest concept."

The restaurant seats 100 people, including 25 in the Patio. A beautiful Art Room functions as a gallery during the day and becomes a private dining area in the evening with a pre-function area replete with its own bar counter. In Phase 2 extensive outdoor seating shall line up the promenade set on the banks of the Chapora river.

HOSA literally means 'New' in Kannada and it is appropriate that its Brand Chef, Suresh DC is a Bengaluru resident. A culinary institute graduate, Suresh brings with him several years of experience in restaurants in India and Thailand. For HOSA, Chef Suresh has travelled extensively over the South to curate dishes that are unique and is presenting them in a contemporary manner while retaining their authentic flavours.

The HOSA menu goes way beyond the familiar. Dosas and appams are accompaniments to dishes like the Guntur crab fry and rich ghee roasts of jackfruit or goat. Small plates like Puli Munchi Wings and Gunpowder Kid Corn pair well with tropical-inspired cocktails. Wild Mushroom Pongal and the Curry Leaf Cured Snapper are other highlights. Cocktails feature classic, tiki and modern interpretations. An extensive wine list complements the food menu further.

Varun Sharma, who leads the award-winning bar at EHV's other restaurant, Comorin, heads the beverage program at HOSA too. Operations are spearheaded by General Manager Sudhakar Singh under the guidance of Operations Director, Nitin Mathur.

The interiors have been designed personally by Rohini Kapur, EHV's Design Director, who was keen to create a contemporary thread while maintaining the character of the old Goan bungalow. She has paired contemporary furniture with Portuguese tiles; the art of old masters with cool, avant-garde (and even whacky) art from the South. Her design is modern yet respectful of the uniquely Goan setting.

Her design vision was translated beautifully and further enhanced by veteran architect and designer Ashley Mascarenhas, who specialises in restoration, redesigning and revitalisation of old Portuguese villas and has done a terrific job at Hosa.

EHV's Director of Development Vikas Bhasin was in charge of end-to-end project development and management from site selection to construction and the launch. He takes special pride in the fact that despite the site constraints, the most sustainable practices possible have been put into this restaurant.

EHV thanks the owners of Irada Home for restoring their beautiful bungalow to give 'HOSA' a lovely abode. Irada Home is a venture by +nineone, a hospitality and real estate investment firm led by Yash Malhotra.

EHV

HOSA is a concept created and operated by EHV, which is part of one of India's leading hospitality companies, Old World Hospitality.

EHV has created Indian Accent, New Delhi which is among the world's most awarded Indian restaurants, and Comorin, which features regional Indian comfort food with an innovative bar voted as 'The Best Restaurant Bar in India' (30 Best Bars). Comorin made its debut at No. 69 on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list this year while Indian Accent, New Delhi has been on the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list for 8 years and is listed currently at No. 22. Indian Accent, Mumbai shall open in early 2023 at Jio World Centre.

Koloman, a contemporary French restaurant recently opened in New York to great success and is the newest chapter in the company's expansion plan internationally, and it's the second venture in New York after Indian Accent. With HOSA, EHV now owns and operates four brands and is poised to open several new restaurants in 2023-24 in India, as well as in other world cities.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor